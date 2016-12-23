News By Tag
Now Light Up Your Selfies with the New Vivo Y55L – Vivo's New Offering in the Budget Segment
Appoints Mr. Kent Cheng as the new CEO for India operations.
In his current role, he will be building strong presence of the brand across the country through marketing, sales and strong customer service network and achieve the company's vision to be a leader in the Indian market.
On the appointment, Mr. Kent Cheng, the newly appointed CEO of Vivo India, said, "At Vivo, we always aim to offer new and exciting features for our valued customers. I would like to express my heartfelt pleasure to be appointed as CEO, for a market which is dynamic with a robust smartphone user base. My vision is to further the brand promise, articulate and realise the intrinsic brand value for the next stage of our growth in the coming months."
Y55L is an upgraded version of Y51L, first launched in January 2016, priced at Rs. 11,980. Y55L is going to be another successful smartphone in this price segment to house premium feature such as the exclusive split-screen feature for multitasking and a unique eye protection mode that ensures comfortable screen brightness by reducing blue light that causes strain on the eyes.
The 4G VOLTE enabledY55L is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon with Funtouch OS 2.6 (based on Android 6.0). It is paired with a 2 GB RAM and 16GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB giving users ample space for photos, videos and music.
Y55L boasts an impressive unibody design with a 2.5D curved-edge Screen. It is equipped with 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera with an impressive smart screen flash.
Y55L will be available across India in two colors: Gold and Space Grey.
Vivo Y55L – Specifications
• 4G VOLTE Network
• 13.21 cm(5.2) HD(1280×720)
• Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core 1.4 GHz
• 2 GB RAM+ 16 GB ROM
• Support microSD Card Expansion (up to 128 GB)
• 8 MP Rear Camera & 5 MP Front Camera
• Battery 2650 mAh
He further added, "India is a very important market for us because of the maximum smartphone penetration. We want to cater to every price point with our innovative products. And, through Y55L we want to tap the users that are looking for a smartphone that not just looks great but also delivers the desired results with its overall package."
About Vivo Mobile India:
The premium global smart phone manufacturer, Vivo entered India in the late 2014. In a short time, Vivo India has become an established Hi-Fi & Smart brand. Vivo India currently has its presence in more than 400 cities in 22 states with over 15000 retailers across the country, with a strong focus on Hi-Fi music. Vivo is one of the fastest growing companies in India and on the top of 10 smart phone brand list in the world.
