Wooden Street Launches Its Brand New Chesterfield Sofa Range
Chesterfield sofas have been known for their royal look and exclusive comfort. They come with upholstered seats made out of soft leather, corduroy or linen. They are usually tufted for extra comfort and firmness. The legs, back and arms of these sofas are generally made out of best quality wood such as walnut, mahogany, fruitwood or maple. This makes them extremely durable.
The unique feature of a Chesterfield sofa is its tufted button design, which holds the material tightly. The arms and the back are of similar height to maintain uniformity. The arms of this sofa are always rolled and the back is usually designed with a decorative tacked head. While black and brown are amongst the most common colours, Chesterfield sofas are also available in bright colours like red, peach, cream, blue and green.
Chesterfield sofas come in 3 or 4 seater arrangements. Many club houses and big hotels include these in their spaces to add a little extra grandeur and class to their décor. Most of them are handcrafted and made out of soft leather. Fabric sofas are less expensive when compared to the leather ones. Nevertheless, they do have their unique charm.
"The prices at which we offer Chesterfield sofas are highly competitive,"
Chesterfield design sofa is unique and is made, keeping in mind, durability. Woodenstreet.com offers best quality Chesterfield sofas at affordable pricing. Easy EMI options are made available for the entire range of Chesterfield Sofas. Shipping comes absolutely free with full guarantee of the sofa being delivered safely. The online furniture store also offers free installation services.
Woodenstreet.com offers a wide range of one and three seater Chesterfield sofas online. There are designer sofas, vintage sofas, leather sofas and fabric sofas too. Made out of solid wooden frames and delicate fabric finishes, these sofa sets are ready to be incorporated within any style of décor. Quality is something that is never compromised here.
Chesterfield sofas that Wooden Street offers are made out of cotton and jute fabrics. The customers are given an option to choose from multiple colourpalettes, so that they can find something that matches their décor perfectly. Customization option makes this even more helpful. The cushion filling can also be chosen according to the customer's preferred level of comfort.
Available in soothing designs with tufted button details, Wooden Street's Chesterfield sofas are robust and highly durable. While three seater and one seater sofa options are easily available, Wooden Street has also made it possible for a customer to get a Chesterfield sectional sofa customized as per his needs. Expert craftsmen, who work under the careful supervision of skilled interior designers, make this possible.
Apart from providing its top-quality Chesterfield sofa range at affordable pricing, Wooden Street also offers attractive coupons and discount vouchers on every purchase. The online furniture store provides an excellent shopping experience with safe and secure payment options like credit card, debit card, internet banking and EMI. Almost every product comes with customer reviews that make it easier for prospective customers to make their decision. Queries or doubts if any, will be clarified by customer support executive staff members, who are available round-the-clock.
Whenever a new customer registers on Wooden Street, he or she can enjoy a 5% cashback on the very first purchase. The order will be custom-made according to the customer's requirement. There is something for every budget and décor, with many options in fabric, design, colour and finish. The delivery time is usually three to four weeks, depending upon the availability of stock.
"Most of our customers are very pleased with the customization options we provide them in Chesterfield sofas," says Virendra Ranawat, co-founder of Wooden Street. "We believe in establishing long-lasting relationships with our customers that will make them come to us again and again. We aim to achieve 100% customer satisfaction through dedicated service."
Find more chesterfield sofas @ https://www.woodenstreet.com/
