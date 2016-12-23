News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Custom Development for Voice Broadcasting Solution for Holiday Season
Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer custom voice broadcasting solution development service. This solution is the best tool for wishing holidays and new year in the most personalized way.
"The voice broadcasting solution can be used to broadcast an audio message in the voice of the company's owner himself, which can add more value to the receiver. Here, the receiver of this voice message can be the customers, vendors and staff members. This is the most personalized approach for the businesses to reach the hearts of all business entities. It has shown amazing results in customer relationship management and staff satisfaction improvement for any company belongs to any industry.", shared the spokesperson of the company.
The stated voice broadcasting solution can be used to send bulk voice messages at a time to mass audience. It can handle any number of concurrent calls based on the requirements. Moreover, the voice broadcasting solution comes with some amazing features. Some of them are listed below:
- Voice message recording
- Text to speech conversion
- Audio file upload
- Retry in case of message delivery failure
- N-number of concurrent calls
- IVR support for conducting polls and survey
- Scheduled audio broadcasting
- Call Details Report
- And more
The above mentioned features are the key features of the voice broadcasting solution. As per the details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, the customer can choose required features as per their requirements. There can be more features than the above list in the voice broadcasting solution. The company will offer custom development to meet the requirements of their clients.
"We are in this industry for more than 9 years and based on our experience. We can say that the voice broadcasting campaign in the voice of the owner or C-level executive of the company creates great impact. As we all know, the holiday season is the time everyone is in a good celebration mood. If you use the voice broadcasting solution to wish the holiday season and new year, it creates long lasting impression. That's also if it's in your own voice, it would also gain some word of mouth publicity for sure. Many of our clients have used the voice broadcasting solution to send greetings and have leveraged many benefits from it.", shared spokesperson of the company.
For more details of their voice broadcasting solution, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/
