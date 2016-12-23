Restaurant POS System | ARBOR's Restaurant POS System Wins Taiwan Excellence Award 2017

ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce that its 8" Mobile & Desktop POS System -Gladius G0830, along with three other products, was honored with "Taiwan Excellence Award 2017".

ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce that its 8" Mobile & Desktop POS System -Gladius G0830, along with three other products, was honored with "Taiwan Excellence Award 2017". The G0830 was awarded for its extraordinary ergonomic design, high level of modular design and market orientation capability. After receiving Best Choice Award at COMPUTEX 2016, this is the second award that the G0830 has won.8" Mobile & Desktop(https://www.arborcommerce.com/mobile-pos-g0830.html)The Gladius G0830 is a compact yes versatile restaurant POS system combining the advantage of both mobile and fixed POS in a single solution. Featuring the design of a detachable tablet, the G0830 greatly reduces installation costs and the space required and thus greatly enhancing mobility and flexibility.The product has a sophisticated dual-OS platform to support both Windows-dominated markets and emerging Android markets. Designed as a total solution for a variety of POS applications, the G0830 comes with multi-functions including barcode scanner, Wi-Fi, MSR and NFC, as well as an ergonomic design for POS users, e.g., a pistol grip with power bank for long hour operation. The design embodies a high level of modular design and customer-oriented usability to fulfill the needs for restaurant POS demands.Moreover, the G0830 offers an optional cloud-based device management system– Node-Watch which is designed by ARBOR, providing businesses with convenient and cost efficient access to manage multi-location devices from a central admin console.