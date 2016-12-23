Maker Creative Inc. by Kathryn Kozody

Dec 2016---This awesome little project offers creative arts and crafts workshops for adults around Calgary where they are based. Your skill level doesn't matter as long as you are there to enjoy yourself with friends and family.

Maker Creative Inc

Kathryn Kozody

--Maker Creative values creativity first and foremost. But at all times you will be there to have fun, get inspired, become more adaptable and maybe even breathe in a little bit of zeitgeist. Just let go of perfectionism and the pressure that comes with it and you will have a blast.In February they had their first Maker workshop for around fourteen people. Most being friends and family. Since then they have hosted thirty five workshops at fifteen different venues seeing up to 70 people for a single event. Suffice it to say, everybody had a great time and learned a lot in the process.Now due to popular demand they wish to expand this little project into a bigger one. The goal is $10,000 for expansion to other cities in Canada and creating a licensing framework so that others can bring Maker into their own communities.your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.