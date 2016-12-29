Rayna Tours and Travels wins the title of Top Wholesaler 2016

Rayna Tours once again receives the prestigious Top Wholesaler Award from Yas Island.

Manoj Tulsani and Deepak Hiranandhani accepting award of Top Wholesaler 2016

Media Contact

Yogesh Bhawnani

+971 42087444

***@raynatours.com Yogesh Bhawnani+971 42087444

End

-- Rayna Tours and Travels announced that it has been conferred with the Top Wholesaler Award 2016 by Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It honors the best associates and partners who have made outstanding contribution to boost the sale of Yas Island's main attractions including Ferrari Theme Park packages.Presented on December 7th 2016 at Ferrari World Theme Park, this is the second time in a row Rayna Tours bagging the award in this category. In 2013 and 2014, Rayna Tours won the Certificate of Appreciation. At the ceremony joined by representatives from across the tourism and hospitality industry, Rayna Tours was represented by Mr. Manoj Tulsani, the company CEO, and Mr. Deepak Hiranandhani – the Director of Sales."It is a great accomplishment to be elected as the Top Wholesaler of 2016, as this is an explicit appreciation highlighting our operational fineness and efficient implementation of our systematic corporate policies. We strive to continue the excellence and take it as an effective impetus to win in the coming years as well," commented Deepak Hiranandhani. "In fact, we are elated to have become a part of our esteemed partner Yas Island's commendable success through our unremitting dedication and team spirit."On winning the award, Manoj Tulsani said, "Rayna Tours has been associated with Yas Island's varied tour programs and packages ever since their launch. And we're tremendously pleased to have been acknowledged with one of the most coveted industry awards. This recognizes the professionalism and enthusiasm of the entire team.""We're steadfast in providing exceptional quality travel services and packages and spare no effort to deliver the best customer experience while magnifying our company strengths and success," he added. The Top Wholesaler Award is one among three prominent accolades that Rayna Tours has won in 2016. In April 2016, Rayna Tours was awarded the Certificate of Sponsorship by Les Clefs d'Or for co-hosting the 63rd UICH International Congress. A month later, the company received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award, based on equitable customer reviews and ratings.About Rayna Tours and TravelsRayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.