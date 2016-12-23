News By Tag
Vanacore Homes Names its Top Salesperson, Employee and Associate for 2016
Scott and Todd Vanacore have recognized the company's top Salesperson, Employee and Associate for 2016.
Lesley Commette was named Salesperson of the Year; Richard Daniels was named Employee of the Year; and Jack Smith of Coastal Electric was named Associate of the Year.
"These three award winners have demonstrated exemplary hard work, integrity and effort throughout the year contributing to a tremendously successful 2016," said Scott Vanacore. "We are very proud of Lesley, Richard and Jack – it is a great pleasure working with them throughout the year."
Vanacore Homes has had an excellent year in business throughout Volusia and Flagler Counties. The company celebrated its 25th anniversary in August and was honored at the Flagler Parade of Homes award ceremony four times for the fourth year in a row. In addition to the Chestnut II's two Grand Awards for spectacular Palm Coast model homes, their Paris IV model won a Grand Award and Realtor's Choice Award, and their Edenmore model won an Award of Excellence.
The company was also the top winner at the Volusia Parade of Homes awards ceremony in March with two First Place awards for their Jasmine model, and Edenmore in Halifax Plantation. They also received a Second Place award for their Tuscany in Il Villaggio, and a Third Place award for The Showcase home in LPGA.
To learn more, you may contact Vanacore Homes by phone at (386) 672-8285 or visit them online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/
About Vanacore Homes
Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 3,000 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime. Vanacore has current construction projects in the following local communities:
