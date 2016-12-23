App alerts friends when you are home and provides the best Uber fares

 
Industry News





LOS ANGELES - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- California-based Brushmedia Software is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Knowtify 2.0.3, the company's new safety-lifestyle app: a utility that was developed exclusively for iPhone devices. The app makes it simple to let people know that you've made it, safely, home while also providing you with the fastest and cheapest Uber ride home. Christian Brescia, the chief software architect at Brushmedia Software, announced the launch of the California-crafted app which is available for download, through Apple's App Store, today.

Living in the "big city" (Los Angeles, California), Brescia and friends would often go out for a few drinks and then head home. Everyone would request: "text me when you are home." But, invariably, only a few (if any) would remember. The group had to assume that everyone was home safe. In 2014, Brescia decided it was time to address the problem and started designing and developing a custom iOS app.

The app was forced to pivot and adapt as iOS was updated several times in the process. Apple's changes, at the system level, resulted in Knowtify's unexpectedly long development timeline. The app went through more than 30 beta rollouts, 11 name changes and has taken just over two years to complete.

Knowtify can do more than just alert friends and family when you're home: it also has Uber deeply integrated into its framework. The app can dynamically see EVERY available Uber ride option and the estimated cost for the user to get home (surge or no surge). It can quickly identify the best/cheapest option and with one tap, have a car requested. The user's location is confirmed and their destination (their home) is automatically sent to the selected driver.

The integrated feature in Knowtify aggregates all the data in one simple screen. No additional entry is required. The app knows where the user is, where they're going and can tell them (in real time) how much it will cost to get home.

The team at Brushmedia imagines a world where college students use the app to maintain personal safety, where automobiles integrate the technology to give parents peace of mind, and where city dwellers utilize the app to not only let their friends know that they're home safe, but also use the system to score the best, safest and cheapest Uber ride home.

Brescia and his team created more than just the front-end application (Knowtify): they also designed and developed a specialized back-end-server-system that they've named Em.Oh™ (that's "home" backward). It drives Knowtify and they hope it will soon power many more apps. They're setting their sights on home automation, next. They believe that if the app knows when you arrive home, it should also be able to open your garage, unlock your doors, set your thermostat, activate your lights and turn on the music of your choice.

Highlights:

o   Allows users to decide to send notifications automatically, or remind them after they arrive home.

o   Allows users to set favorites, for one-tap selecting.

o   Will notify the user (personally) when notifications are sent to selected contacts.

o   Can automatically detect and help set the user's home address.

o   Can sync favorites (using iCloud).

o   Allows users to cancel pending requests at any time.

o   Can help facilitate a ride home, using the Uber car service.

o   If the user has not arrived home safely, when Knowtify confirms, users can: call for help by dial emergency services (with one tap), snooze for an additional 5 minutes or cancel the notifications altogether.

o   The app never transmits a user's specific location, other than to notify [those chosen] that the user has reached their "home."

o   Does not obtain or collect user location data nor does it monitor the user's location unless it has been set. All location tracking is done privately and locally on the user's personal device.

o   Works with apple watch

DOWNLOAD: http://brush.media/DGw17j
LEARN MORE: http://www.knowtifyapp.com

Device Requirements:
* iPhone
* Requires iOS 8.0 or later
* 19.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Knowtify is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. A yearly subscription is just $2.99. For more information about Knowtify, please contact Christian Brescia or visit Brushmedia Software online (brushmedia.com).

All Material and Software (c) Copyright 2016 CTG Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and Apple Watch are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

