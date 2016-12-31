 
Industry News





Auto Apparel Offers Dealership Essentials, Services

Local Startup Brings Mobile Storefront to Regional Auto Dealerships
 
 
Auto Apparel's mobile storefront.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- Auto Apparel is proud launch its operations, offering auto dealership supplies and services to the Sacramento Region.

Operating as part of Annigoni Enterprises Incorporated, the business is the latest venture of Sacramento native Tom Annigoni.  Annigoni's family has a longstanding rapport with the local business community, having a portfolio which includes property investments and the area's foremer waste disposal service.

Dealership essentials offered by Auto Apparel include: windhshield advertising, windshield decals, auto key tags, reusable balloons, car bows, license plate frames and sales aids.  Within the next year, the company plans to progressively offer special services, such as, vehicle diagnostics and mobile DMV registration.

Unique to Auto Apparel is it's mobile storefront: a retrofitted step van designed to offer a retail experience.  This shop-on-wheels offers customers the convenience of directly purchasing select items while enjoying complimentary coffee and pastiries.  In addition to the mobile store, the entire prodcut offering can be purchased online through Auto Apparel's website.

"'I'm excited to be working with Sacramento's auto dealerships," said owner and general manager Tom Annigoni.  "I hope that Auto Apparel will give dealerships a competative edge by offering innovative, high-quality products that enhance their visibility."

Please visit http://auto-apparel.com for details about the company or its products.  All media inquries may be forwarded to the press contact listed.

Page Updated Last on: Dec 31, 2016
