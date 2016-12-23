Country(s)
LumenData Announces New Leadership Roles on Its Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Team
Jeff Klagenberg, Gaurav Tuteja, and David Graham have recently accepted new leadership roles at LumenData
About Jeff Klagenberg
Jeff Klagenberg has accepted the position of Vice President of Services at LumenData. In this role, Jeff is responsible for leading a team of consultants focused on quality and innovation to deliver EIM services and solutions and for developing and enhancing new and existing alliances and client relationships to help organizations make better business decisions.
Jeff brings to LumenData over twenty years of experience in developing solutions that meet both real-time and data-centric needs. Over the years, he has led solution architecture and delivery for some of the most challenging MDM customers.
About Gaurav Tuteja
Gaurav Tuteja has joined LumenData as a Practice Director of Enterprise Data Management and is working closely with key partners to drive business and to ensure customer success.
Gaurav joins LumenData from Dun & Bradstreet, where he recently managed the Informatica alliance and supported strategic partners such as Salesforce and Oracle. Gaurav offers a wealth of experience in information management, which he gained from various positions held at Oracle, Informatica, IBM, and Initiate Systems.
About David Graham
David Graham has joined LumenData as a Practice Director of Big Data & Business Intelligence. David works with LumenData's partners and clients to help clients gain meaningful insights into their business through a variety of different methods that maximize system effectiveness.
David is a certified consultant in CRM, Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing, and eProcurement and is a recognized thought leader in the implementation of Big Data, Enterprise Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing, and Analytics projects. He has been personally involved in over 300 implementations, with experience covering the complete range of projects, from custom-developed to pre-packaged solutions by all the current leading vendors.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's MDM and Predictive Analytics offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
