Derstine Penman Criminal Law Firm Reaches Out On Social Media
Sharing Legal News and Success Stories via Our Social Media Channels
Recently, the law firm has been ramping up their presence on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn. "Our goal is to provide valuable insight and information pertaining to criminal law in Ontario as well as to increase awareness for our Criminal Law Firm and our services" noted a spokesperson for the firm.
"We also feel that social media is a valuable marketing strategy to reach potential clients, answer their questions and connect them to the best criminal lawyer to represent them."
Derstine Penman is by your side, guiding you through what can often be a complex legal and procedural process, and provides you with full access to the best legal, technical, evidentiary and investigative resources.
Derstine Penman has conducted numerous high-profile murder trials and has also defended clients charged with a wide range of offences from tax offences to sexual assault and corporate fraud.
Their team currently consists of eleven lawyers and two articling students, as well as support staff, enabling them to dedicate full and significant resources to each file and to every client.
You can reach out to Derstine Penman on their website or through any of their social media channels.
About Derstine Penman: Derstine Penman is a full service criminal law firm offering every client a full, energetic and vigorous defence. We are prepared to explore all avenues, seek out all evidence, and ask the tough questions in order to provide you with the best possible battle plan. Please visit our website at http://derstinepenman.com
Derstine Penman
4163041414
***@derstinepenman.com
