Coldwell Banker Elite Acquires Coldwell Banker Carriage House
Fredericksburg-Area Companies Consolidate After Thirty-Four Years
This acquisition strengthens the international Coldwell Banker brand under one brokerage in Fredericksburg. All Coldwell Banker Elite agents will have access to a greater variety of tools and support which are designed to enhance their ability to provide clients with the best possible representation. Coldwell Banker Elite invests in our sales associates and employees by providing comprehensive training, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing strategies in order to deliver exceptional service to clients and customers.
Coldwell Banker Elite is a local firm which has been in the Fredericksburg area for over 35 years and has grown because of our great customer service and dedication to doing the right thing. We're honored to be recognized as the #1 Coldwell Banker affiliate in Virginia for well over a decade and we've also maintained the largest market share in the Fredericksburg region for many years, but we've done it one client at a time. We're dedicated to providing unparalleled service to our clients and their families. Please visit http://www.coldwellbankerelite.com to learn more about our company or to search for homes for sale!
Matthew Rathbun
***@cbeva.com
