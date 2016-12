Coldwell Banker Elite Acquires Coldwell Banker Carriage House

Fredericksburg-Area Companies Consolidate After Thirty-Four Years

-- We are excited to announce that effective January 1st, 2017 Coldwell Banker Elite has acquired Coldwell Banker Carriage House. Coldwell Banker Carriage House's exceptional agents and staff will join over 200 of their peers at Coldwell Banker Elite and have access to 9 offices throughout Northern Virginia.This acquisition strengthens the international Coldwell Banker brand under one brokerage in Fredericksburg. All Coldwell Banker Elite agents will have access to a greater variety of tools and support which are designed to enhance their ability to provide clients with the best possible representation. Coldwell Banker Elite invests in our sales associates and employees by providing comprehensive training, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing strategies in order to deliver exceptional service to clients and customers.Coldwell Banker Elite is a local firm which has been in the Fredericksburg area for over 35 years and has grown because of our great customer service and dedication to doing the right thing. We're honored to be recognized as the #1 Coldwell Banker affiliate in Virginia for well over a decade and we've also maintained the largest market share in the Fredericksburg region for many years, but we've done it one client at a time. We're dedicated to providing unparalleled service to our clients and their families. Please visit http://www.coldwellbankerelite.com to learn more about our company or to search for homes for sale!