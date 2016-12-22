News By Tag
Fashion Trio Brings Elevated Embroidery to Bloomingdale's
Blomingdale's newest bohemian brand, RahiCali, is bringing a refreshingly authentic flare to the embroidery trend with their Spring 2017 collection.
Since the release of its first collection in Summer 2016, RahiCali's incredibly intricate and contemporary embroidery has earned it widespread attention among fashion retailers due to its equally ultra feminine and fashion forward aesthetic. With fine embroidery coming up as a major trend among high end designers and ruling the runways throughout this season's worldwide fashion weeks, RahiCali couldn't have claimed their spot among the fashion elite at a more perfect time.
3JAINS are a young trio of fashion mavens who have taken over as the 2nd generation of their international family empire. Their stake to fame: bohemian brand RahiCali (https://www.rahicali.com/
RahiCali is a destination for dreamers, adventurers, and lovers everywhere. "Rahi," which means "Traveller" in Sanskrit, embodies the wandering spirit of the RahiCali girl. She is young and curious and always marvelled by exotic locations and unparalleled landscapes. Her whimshical soul keeps her fun, daring and feeling limitless.
Born in the colorful and relaxed backdrops of Southern California, the RahiCali collection is effortless, feminine and free-spirited. It epitomizes the eternal So-Cal boho culture with its flirty silhouettes, vibrant hues and delicate details. Each collection encapsulates rich embroideries styled romantically over easy and airy fabrics. Each season celebrates a movement of pure romance and wanderlust, the perfect setting for a modern bohéme paradise.
