Lennar's Heritage Communities Offer Thoughtful Design
"Your new home should be a place custom built around your wants and needs," said Bob Tummolo, Division President for Lennar Sacramento. "So you can worry less and enjoy more — that's our goal. We've included these thoughtful design features in your new home to cater to your changing lifestyle."
At Lennar's Heritage El Dorado Hills, Heritage Westshore and the upcoming Heritage Vineyard Creek communities, residents find a whole host of thoughtful design features.
Illuminated address lights help you or any guests navigate through the community with ease. Additionally, extra lighting throughout the homes make it easier to go about business and brightens up even the smallest spaces. Wider doorways and hallways give better functionality for moving items in and out of the home, whether it be furniture, groceries and even wheelchair use.
An open kitchen design allows for optimized mobility throughout and compliments the high volume ceilings which work to create a nice open feel. Walk-in showers with seats and a hand-held shower spray provide convenience while offering versatility to meet a variety of needs. Lower appliance designs promote accessibility to accommodate any circumstance, along with raised electrical outlets and lower light switches.
In select plans, outdoor access off the master suite adds the perfect touch of luxury. Next Gen® floorplans, available in select Heritage communities like Heritage El Dorado Hills, include an attached private suite that is an ideal spot for long term or overnight guests.
Buyers interested in any of Lennar's Heritage communities should visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
