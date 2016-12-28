News By Tag
Story Warrior Empowers Entrepreneurs to Drive Revenue Through Effective Storytelling
Business storytelling expert and founder of Story Warrior Associates presents a business storytelling workshop in Portland to help entrepreneurs communicate their company value proposition effectively and powerfully.
The Story Warrior is a brainchild of Gideon F. For-mukwai, business storytelling strategist. Story Warrior Associates helps professionals with the strategies and tools to captivate, connect and covert lukewarm fans into paying clients with their authentic stories. Members of the media are invited to attend to interview the Story Warrior and workshop attendees.
WHAT:
Jumpstart Your Business with the Science of Storytelling:
How to Amplify Your Business Growth with the Science of Story Selling
WHEN:
Saturday January 28, 2017, 9:00AM – Noon
WHERE:
The Toffee Club- Function Room
1006 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
HOW:
Register for this event by visiting: https://goo.gl/
ABOUT
Story Warrior, founded by Gideon For-mukwai has been in the business of storytelling for over 12 years, and has presented in 20 countries worldwide. His book, "The Science of Story Selling" was an Amazon #1 Best Seller in May 2015.
Contact
Story Warrior Associates
Gideon For-mukwai For-mukwai
703-477-1570
***@storywarrior.us
