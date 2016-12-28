 
Industry News





Story Warrior Empowers Entrepreneurs to Drive Revenue Through Effective Storytelling

Business storytelling expert and founder of Story Warrior Associates presents a business storytelling workshop in Portland to help entrepreneurs communicate their company value proposition effectively and powerfully.
 
 
Chief Storyteller & Founder of Story Warrior Gideon F. For-mukwai
Chief Storyteller & Founder of Story Warrior Gideon F. For-mukwai
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- On January 28, 2017, from 9am to Noon at the Toffee Club, the Story Warrior presents a business storytelling workshop to help entrepreneurs amplify their business stories with neuroscience secrets. Business owners will learn how turn their meltdowns into milestones, breakdowns into breakthroughs, and tragedies into triumphs. Entrepreneurs from the Portland metro are invited to attend this event. This workshop sheds light on recent success stories, best practices and exercises on how to model the success stories. It is designed to empower entrepreneurs to go beyond virtual marketing activities; by focusing on creating authentic connections to their brand, brand advocates and with prospective clients. Attendees will also pick up tools, techniques and strategies to effectively connect in a way that goes beyond all the social media hype.

The Story Warrior is a brainchild of Gideon F. For-mukwai, business storytelling strategist. Story Warrior Associates helps professionals with the strategies and tools to captivate, connect and covert lukewarm fans into paying clients with their authentic stories. Members of the media are invited to attend to interview the Story Warrior and workshop attendees.

WHAT:

Jumpstart Your Business with the Science of Storytelling:

How to Amplify Your Business Growth with the Science of Story Selling

WHEN:

Saturday January 28, 2017, 9:00AM  –  Noon

WHERE:

The Toffee Club- Function Room

1006 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

Portland, OR 97214

HOW:

Register for this event by visiting: https://goo.gl/CBdRp2


ABOUT

Story Warrior, founded by Gideon For-mukwai has been in the business of storytelling for over 12 years, and has presented in 20 countries worldwide. His book, "The Science of Story Selling" was an Amazon #1 Best Seller in May 2015.

Contact
Story Warrior Associates
Gideon For-mukwai For-mukwai
703-477-1570
***@storywarrior.us
Source:Story Warrior Associates
Email:***@storywarrior.us Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2016
