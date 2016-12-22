News By Tag
VERC Enterprises presents $500 grant to Hedge Elementary School
Funded by the ExxonMobil Corporation, the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide local retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.
Tony Depina, Manager of the VERC Enterprises Commerce Way Mobil location in Plymouth and District ManagerShan Muhammadpresented the check to Kristin Wilson, principal at Hedge Elementary School.
"We're proud to participate in such a fine program that recognizes and supports the quality of local schools," said Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises.
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 39 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 270 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
To learn more about VERC, please view: https://www.youtube.com/
PHOTO: Shan Muhammad, District Manager and Tony Depina, Manager of the VERC Enterprises Commerce Way Mobil present a check for $500 to Kristin Wilson, Principal at Hedge Elementary School; the grant was made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.
