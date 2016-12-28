News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Private service now offering custom writing, editing and tutoring services to public
Formerly a private services company, ProfessionalTopics.com announced its transition to provide writing, editing and tutoring to public clients
"Previously our website was only available to select clientelle via a private login method but with the growing number of students and businesses with writing and editing needs, we felt it was time to branch out. Our greatest accomplishment has been in seeing the smiling faces of students who no longer struggle in certain subjects and business who have grown as a result of our award-winning services," Willis said.
We offically launched our public website earlier in 2016 but we wanted to share the new and make 2017 a great year for the company and, more importantly, to reach those in need of our services.
"We review each need on an individual basis and our rates vary based on the services needed." Jen added. "Our goal is to see our clients succeed and we work to help make that happen on affordable terms."
For more information visit http://www.professionaltopics.com
Contact
Jen Willis
***@professionaltopics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2016