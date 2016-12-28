 
True Vision Enterprises Looks Ahead to 2017

 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- As True Vision Enterprises reflects on 2016, CEO Dewayne Long, Jr. comments on the upcoming year, "Although we are excited about this past years accomplishments, I feel we still have a lot of room for improvement. We're focusing on expanding two key elements in the new year; increasing client representation and stronger engagement within the community." Long and his management team hosted two community benefit events at the close of the 2016 calendar year including a Thanksgiving food drive and a Toys for Tots donation event.

Entering the first quarter of the new year, True Vision sets their sights on identifying top candidates looking for career opportunities into management. Long comments, "Our business model is unique in the sense that we pride ourselves on promotion from within. Our management team would not ask anyone to do anything we have not already done ourselves." A fundamental initiative that True Vision holds itself to is spending the time to train and develop our candidates properly.  The management team understands that the necessary tools must be given to candidates if they are to succeed.

Promotion from within is a strategy that has proven to work throughout True Vision Enterprises' history. Recently, several team members have been promoted to account managers positions. Their promotions were based on their ability to display excellence in all four foundational values; accountability, the desire to engage in helping others reach their goals, professional customer acquisitions, and the ability to represent their clients properly based on their expectations.

After only two months' time, one of True Vision's top representatives, Amir, was promoted to account manager. "The mentorship program with True Vision was a key component in my rapid development. The training I received helped me move through the entry level positions and into account management by the end of the quarter," says Amir. Due to increasing demands of their client base, True Vision plans to transition three more team members into management roles by the end of the first quarter.

"2017 is setting up to be a banner year for us," says Long. "Our community outreach projects this past year not only helped us make a mark on our own community, but brought our team together in a way that business alone could not do. It will not be easy, but we're committed to promoting eight managers by the end of the year. We're very excited to see where 2017 will take us."

Visit their website at http://www.truevisionenterprisesinc.com

Contact
True Vision Enterprises, Inc.
Human Resources Department
714-938-1100
careers@truevisionenterprisesinc.com
