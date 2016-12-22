News By Tag
Long-Time Non-Profit Leader to Retire
Reception planned for January 17at Harborside Event Center to honor Roger Bradley
A retirement reception will be held at Harborside Event Center on January 17at 5:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 239-334-6285.
"I began my career with LARC in 1986, and I am proud to have been a part of LARC's growth and evolution into Southwest Florida's finest resource for the disabled community," said Bradley. "It is tough to say goodbye but LARC's dedicated staff and management team are the greatest and I am truly confident that LARC is well positioned for the next phase of growth and development."
"The evidence of Bradley's commitment to the disabled population is woven through our community," said Peter D'Alessandro, LARC Board President. "Roger has been an outstanding leader and has been instrumental in building a strong foundation of excellence in Southwest Florida."
"A native of Southwest Florida, Roger Bradley has spent his entire life supporting and advocating for the disabled community. As a brother of a disabled sister, he has understood the needs and challenges personally,"
While Bradley is still considering his post retirement options, he said he won't be going far. He's likely to be seen volunteering at LARC, spending time with his wife Deryl and pursuing another passion, sailing.
About LARC
Since 1954, LARC's mission is to promote and provide opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to live, work and participate in their communities to the fullest extent their capabilities allow. LARC, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that has served thousands of local residents and families since inception, and serves 300 – 400 individuals annually. LARC offers vocational training, community residential services, community based services and an array of other state-of-the-
