 
News By Tag
* Roger Bradley
* LARC
* Developmentally Disabled
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Long-Time Non-Profit Leader to Retire

Reception planned for January 17at Harborside Event Center to honor Roger Bradley
 
 
Roger Bradley
Roger Bradley
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Roger Bradley
LARC
Developmentally Disabled

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- LARC, Inc., has announced the upcoming retirement of Executive Director, Roger Bradley, effective January 31, 2017.  Bradley's retirement will end a highly successful tenure spanning 31 years and one characterized by exceptional leadership and devoted service to the disabled community.

A retirement reception will be held at Harborside Event Center on January 17at 5:30 p.m.  Reservations can be made by calling 239-334-6285.

"I began my career with LARC in 1986, and I am proud to have been a part of LARC's growth and evolution into Southwest Florida's finest resource for the disabled community," said Bradley.  "It is tough to say goodbye but LARC's dedicated staff and management team are the greatest and I am truly confident that LARC is well positioned for the next phase of growth and development."

"The evidence of Bradley's commitment to the disabled population is woven through our community," said Peter D'Alessandro, LARC Board President.  "Roger has been an outstanding leader and has been instrumental in building a strong foundation of excellence in Southwest Florida."

"A native of Southwest Florida, Roger Bradley has spent his entire life supporting and advocating for the disabled community.   As a brother of a disabled sister, he has understood the needs and challenges personally," said Angela Katz, Development Director for LARC.  "When Roger took the helm in 1986, he brought exciting energy and with that came an onslaught of programming designed to better prepare the disabled community for a world of opportunities and inclusion.  LARC has been leading the way since 1954, providing programs and services long before mandated in states by federal legislation."

While Bradley is still considering his post retirement options, he said he won't be going far.   He's likely to be seen volunteering at LARC, spending time with his wife Deryl and pursuing another passion, sailing.

About LARC

Since 1954, LARC's mission is to promote and provide opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to live, work and participate in their communities to the fullest extent their capabilities allow.  LARC, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that has served thousands of local residents and families since inception, and serves 300 – 400 individuals annually.  LARC offers vocational training, community residential services, community based services and an array of other state-of-the-art community inclusion services on a full-time, year-round basis.  For more information about LARC, visit www.larcleecounty.org or call 239-334-6285.

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Source:
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Tags:Roger Bradley, LARC, Developmentally Disabled
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share