Long-Time Non-Profit Leader to Retire

Reception planned for January 17at Harborside Event Center to honor Roger Bradley

Roger Bradley

-- LARC, Inc., has announced the upcoming retirement of Executive Director, Roger Bradley, effective January 31, 2017. Bradley's retirement will end a highly successful tenure spanning 31 years and one characterized by exceptional leadership and devoted service to the disabled community.A retirement reception will be held at Harborside Event Center on January 17at 5:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 239-334-6285."I began my career with LARC in 1986, and I am proud to have been a part of LARC's growth and evolution into Southwest Florida's finest resource for the disabled community," said Bradley. "It is tough to say goodbye but LARC's dedicated staff and management team are the greatest and I am truly confident that LARC is well positioned for the next phase of growth and development.""The evidence of Bradley's commitment to the disabled population is woven through our community," said Peter D'Alessandro, LARC Board President. "Roger has been an outstanding leader and has been instrumental in building a strong foundation of excellence in Southwest Florida.""A native of Southwest Florida, Roger Bradley has spent his entire life supporting and advocating for the disabled community. As a brother of a disabled sister, he has understood the needs and challenges personally,"said Angela Katz, Development Director for LARC. "When Roger took the helm in 1986, he brought exciting energy and with that came an onslaught of programming designed to better prepare the disabled community for a world of opportunities and inclusion. LARC has been leading the way since 1954, providing programs and services long before mandated in states by federal legislation."While Bradley is still considering his post retirement options, he said he won't be going far. He's likely to be seen volunteering at LARC, spending time with his wife Deryl and pursuing another passion, sailing.Since 1954, LARC's mission is to promote and provide opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to live, work and participate in their communities to the fullest extent their capabilities allow. LARC, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that has served thousands of local residents and families since inception, and serves 300 – 400 individuals annually. LARC offers vocational training, community residential services, community based services and an array of other state-of-the-art community inclusion services on a full-time, year-round basis. For more information about LARC, visit www.larcleecounty.org or call 239-334-6285.