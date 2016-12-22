ProEx Physical Therapy announces Roger St. Onge as Physical Therapist

ProEx Roger St Onge

End

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Roger St. Onge of Springfield, Massachusetts has been named a staff Physical Therapist in the Springfield location.St. Onge joined ProEx in August of 2014 as an Exercise Technician while working toward his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from American International College.St. Onge is also currently a Strength and Conditioning Coach with CrossFit Iron Will and was a Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011, assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.A resident of Springfield, in his spare time St. Onge enjoys teaching and competing in CrossFit."It's a pleasure to have Roger on board as a staff Physical Therapist; his knowledge, skill and dedication meshes perfectly with our people focused organization,"said Colleen Calvanese, Clinic Manager of the Springfield location.ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com