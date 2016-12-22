 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy
* Athletic Training
* Sports Medicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Springfield
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


ProEx Physical Therapy announces Roger St. Onge as Physical Therapist

 
 
ProEx Roger St Onge
ProEx Roger St Onge
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Roger St. Onge of Springfield, Massachusetts has been named a staff Physical Therapist in the Springfield location.

St. Onge joined ProEx in August of 2014 as an Exercise Technician while working toward his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from American International College.

St. Onge is also currently a Strength and Conditioning Coach with CrossFit Iron Will and was a Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011, assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

A resident of Springfield, in his spare time St. Onge enjoys teaching and competing in CrossFit.

"It's a pleasure to have Roger on board as a staff Physical Therapist; his knowledge, skill and dedication meshes perfectly with our people focused organization," said Colleen Calvanese, Clinic Manager of the Springfield location.

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Physical Therapy, Athletic Training, Sports Medicine
Industry:Health
Location:Springfield - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share