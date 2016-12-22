Charlotte M. Betts Joins Simonetti & Associates

New Hire Charlotte M. Betts Brings Over 23 Years of Experience to the Firm

-- Simonetti & Associates is pleased to announce that Charlotte M. Betts has become "Of Counsel." "Charlotte is a great addition to our firm," said Louis F. Simonetti, Jr, founder of Simonetti & Associates. "Her proven track record of quality service and passionate advocacy on behalf of her clients is evident in the work that she has done. Charlotte is universally respected by the Bench and Bar. We look forward to bringing her experience and skill set aboard."Charlotte M. Betts has over 23 years of experience in the field of matrimonial and family law. Prior to joining Simonetti & Associates, she was a partner in the firm of Gassman Baiamonte Betts, P.C. Specifically, her vast experience includes the equitable distribution of marital assets, spousal support, and parental access. Ms. Betts has also been involved in every aspect of such matters from the commencement of litigation, to motion practice, financial discovery, trial or settlement and appeal.Selected by a group of her peers, Charlotte was named as one of the "Best Woman Attorneys" in New York State in 2016. Prior to her professional achievements, Ms. Betts graduated magna cum laude from the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro College in 1993. As an undergraduate, she earned a degree in accounting from St. John's University in 1990, which was also magna cum laude.Simonetti & Associates is a full service matrimonial and family law firm that provides the resources, experience, and professionalism necessary to help clients achieve success. With expertise ranging from high net worth and complex divorce matters to prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, Simonetti & Associates is poised to serve the entire Long Island community. For more information about this law firm, please call 877-385-2560 or visit them at www.simlawgroup.com.