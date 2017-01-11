News By Tag
2017 Update Wills and Estate Planning-Free Seminar
Wednesday January 11, 2017
12:15-1:00 PM and again 5:15pm-6pm
Law Office of Kenneth Vercammen,
2053 Woodbridge Ave, Edison, NJ 08817
COST: Free if you pre-register by email. Complimentary materials provided at 12:00 sharp. We previously held this seminar for the Metuchen and Edison Adult schools. This program is limited to 15 people. Please bring a canned food donation, which will be given to a community food bank. Please email us if you plan on attending or if you would like us to email the materials.
SPEAKER: Kenneth Vercammen, Esq.
(Author- Answers to Questions About Probate)
The new NJ Probate Law made a number of substantial changes in Probate and the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.
Main Topics:
1. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills
2. 2017 changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax exemption
3. Reducing NJ Estate Tax on estates over $675,000
4. Power of Attorney
5. Living Will
6. Administering the Estate/ Probate/Surrogate
7. Question and Answer
COMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, "Answers to Questions about Probate" and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.
Co-Sponsor: Middlesex County Estate Planning Council
To attend or for Information:
Can't attend? We can email you materials Send email to VercammenLaw@
