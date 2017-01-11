 
2017 Update Wills and Estate Planning-Free Seminar

 
EDISON, N.J. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- 2017 update Wills and Estate Planning- Free Seminar

Wednesday January 11, 2017

12:15-1:00 PM and again   5:15pm-6pm

Law Office of Kenneth Vercammen,

2053 Woodbridge Ave, Edison, NJ 08817

COST:  Free if you pre-register by email. Complimentary materials provided at 12:00 sharp. We previously held this seminar for the Metuchen and Edison Adult schools. This program is limited to 15 people. Please bring a canned food donation, which will be given to a community food bank. Please email us if you plan on attending or if you would like us to email the materials.

SPEAKER: Kenneth Vercammen, Esq.

(Author- Answers to Questions About Probate)

The new NJ Probate Law made a number of substantial changes in Probate and the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.

Main Topics:

1. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills

2. 2017 changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax exemption

3. Reducing NJ Estate Tax on estates over $675,000

4. Power of Attorney

5.  Living Will

6.  Administering the Estate/ Probate/Surrogate

7.  Question and Answer

COMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, "Answers to Questions about Probate" and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney,  Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.

Co-Sponsor: Middlesex County Estate Planning Council

To attend or for Information: Mike McDonald 732-572-0500 or email VercammenLaw@Njlaws.com

Can't attend?  We can email you materials Send email to VercammenLaw@Njlaws.com
Source:Kenneth Vercammen Law
Email:***@njlaws.com
Posted By:***@njlaws.com Email Verified
Phone:7325720500
