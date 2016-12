2017 Update Wills and Estate Planning-Free Seminar

End

-- 2017 update Wills and Estate Planning- Free SeminarWednesday January 11, 201712:15-1:00 PM and again 5:15pm-6pmLaw Office of Kenneth Vercammen,2053 Woodbridge Ave, Edison, NJ 08817Free if you pre-register by email. Complimentary materials provided at 12:00 sharp. We previously held this seminar for the Metuchen and Edison Adult schools. This program is limited to 15 people. Please bring a canned food donation, which will be given to a community food bank. Please email us if you plan on attending or if you would like us to email the materials.Kenneth Vercammen, Esq.(Author- Answers to Questions About Probate)The new NJ Probate Law made a number of substantial changes in Probate and the administration of estates and trusts in New Jersey.Main Topics:1. The New Probate Law and preparation of Wills2. 2017 changes in Federal Estate and Gift Tax exemption3. Reducing NJ Estate Tax on estates over $675,0004. Power of Attorney5. Living Will6. Administering the Estate/ Probate/Surrogate7. Question and AnswerCOMPLIMENTARY MATERIAL: Brochures on Wills, "Answers to Questions about Probate" and Administration of an Estate, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Real Estate Sales for Seniors, and Trusts.Co-Sponsor: Middlesex County Estate Planning CouncilTo attend or for Information:Mike McDonald 732-572-0500 or email VercammenLaw@ Njlaws.com Can't attend? We can email you materials Send email to VercammenLaw@Njlaws.com