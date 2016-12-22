News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Sacramento January 19
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the nearly 20 companies attending the upcoming Sacramento event are DAV, Farmers Insurance, L-3 Communications, USS-Posco Industries, A California Joint Venture, Dragados USA, First Command Financial Planning, KBR, Public Consulting Group, Inc., Sears Holding and Walgreens. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In July of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Sacramento event connected more than 224 veteran job seekers with 38 exhibitors, including Hearst Television, PepsiCo and The Home Depot. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 336 interviews and make up to 92 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 10 events in Sacramento, drawing 7,925 attendees and 855 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 903,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
