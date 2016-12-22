 
Industry News





DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Sacramento January 19

 
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at the Scottish Rite Center on January 19, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.  The event will feature more than 17 Sacramento-area employers.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers."

Among the nearly 20 companies attending the upcoming Sacramento event are DAV, Farmers Insurance, L-3 Communications, USS-Posco Industries, A California Joint Venture, Dragados USA, First Command Financial Planning, KBR, Public Consulting Group, Inc., Sears Holding and Walgreens. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/sacramento-vete....

In July of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Sacramento event connected more than 224 veteran job seekers with 38 exhibitors, including Hearst Television, PepsiCo and The Home Depot.  Participating companies expected to conduct up to 336 interviews and make up to 92 job offers following that career fair.

RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 10 events in Sacramento, drawing 7,925 attendees and 855 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 903,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
