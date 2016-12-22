 
Industry News





DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Joint Base Lewis-McChord January 18

 
 
Activity at a DAV-RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV-RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce its inaugural on-base Veterans Job Fair at American Lake Conference Center on January 18, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses. The event will feature at least 30 Seattle-area employers. The Joint Base Lewis-McChord event is one of 27 on-base events this year.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers."

Among the 30 companies attending the upcoming Joint Base Lewis-McChord event are DAV, McKesson Corporation, Seattle City Light, Seattle Police Department, Vinnell Arabia, Vigor Industrial, LLC and Washington State Patrol. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/joint-base-lewi....

RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 22 events in Seattle, drawing 7,327 attendees and 848 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country. The full schedule of events for 2017 can be found at https://Events.RecruitMilitary.com

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



RecruitMilitary also has the nation's largest database of military job seekers. More than 1,000,000 veterans, transitioning military and military spouses are registered as job seekers in its database and 238,000 jobs are posted on the RecruitMilitary job board. RecruitMilitary also provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
End
