DAV and RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Joint Base Lewis-McChord January 18
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the 30 companies attending the upcoming Joint Base Lewis-McChord event are DAV, McKesson Corporation, Seattle City Light, Seattle Police Department, Vinnell Arabia, Vigor Industrial, LLC and Washington State Patrol. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 22 events in Seattle, drawing 7,327 attendees and 848 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country. The full schedule of events for 2017 can be found at https://Events.RecruitMilitary.com
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org)
https://www.youtube.com/
RecruitMilitary also has the nation's largest database of military job seekers. More than 1,000,000 veterans, transitioning military and military spouses are registered as job seekers in its database and 238,000 jobs are posted on the RecruitMilitary job board. RecruitMilitary also provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
