Carta Coffee Announces Lighter Roast and Coffee Subscription
Lighter Roast and Coffee Subscriptions
Burr aims to appeal to even more palates and really showcase the range and quality of 100% Kona beans by offering lighter roasts to contrast the darker, more robust roasts which he launched with in his first year. His latest release, Meridian, leads with bright acidity with notes of citrus flowers balanced by an earthy hazelnut and chocolate finish – leaving a slightly smoky, sweet, creamy texture on the palate. 6 oz ($24) and 12 oz ($45).
Roast contrast is the theme of Carta's latest signature Side-by-Side (SBS) Tasting Sampler, featuring the company's Latitude Natural expression (using whole cherry drying) in both a light and dark roast, allowing customers to experience first hand how different roasts bring out different notes and flavor profiles. Each Side-by-Side Tasting Sampler contains two 6 oz bags of coffee to share, contrast and enjoy! ($47)
With the holidays here, Carta's new coffee subscription is the perfect gift for the coffee connoisseur in your life. You set the amount of coffee and desired frequency, from once a month to once every three months, and Carta makes sure the best tasting coffee from 100% Kona beans keeps showing up at your door. Seamless gifting!
Revitalizing a World Class Reputation
Scott Burr fell in love with Kona on his first visit. A third generation grape grower and winemaker, he immediately saw the similarities between grape growing/winemaking and coffee farming and producing. He developed an appreciation for the nuanced flavor and soft, supple notes of 100% Kona coffee.
Inspired by Kona's history, Burr is seeking to revitalize Kona's world class reputation by experimenting and presenting customers with some new approaches to coffee production, including offering side-by-side tastings of different processing styles (including whole cherry drying), special roastings, coffee aging and harvesting selections from specific growth plots. He also wants to share Kona's story – the unique climate that makes Hawaii the only state in the US suited to grow coffee; the both beautiful and challenging topography that makes harvesting by hand the only option; and the superior coffee that can be produced if the best farming practices are used. Finally, Burr is a champion of establishing standards to ensure that coffee from Kona is just that: 100% Kona coffee. Currently, coffee beans stating "Kona" without 100% are legally allowed to contain as little as 10% beans from the region, the remainder coming from virtually anywhere else in the world.
