Industry News





December 2016
Author Mike Michalowicz of 'The Profit First' Interviews Constance Moonzwe of 'Meet Constance"

In this episode they discuss ' Navigate The Storms" with Constance Moonzwe
 
 
Constance Moonzwe of Meet Constance
Constance Moonzwe of Meet Constance
 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- On this episode, Constance Moonze discusses that moment where everything in your life changes and your life's future and your business' future changes in a second:  How do you navigate that?

LISTEN TO THE SHOW - www.mikemichalowicz.com/episode-126-constance-moonzwe

Constance shares what happened when her husband passed away in a car accident in 2014 and the next morning she was the owner of a business and had to deliver services to her clients. She was able to do that and turn her business from a struggling business to a $6 million+ success and is still growing.

She shares her secrets to growing a profitable business even when your life changes on a dime. Welcome to Episode 126 of the Profit First Podcast!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/meetconstance/?fref=ts

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/meetconstance/


About Meet Constance

"Helping you get to your next million whole: Mind, Body & Soul"

Constance Moonzwe is the Founder and President of Meet Constance, a company she founded in 2016.  Meet Constance provides counseling on leadership, selling, self-esteem, goals, strategy, creativity and success psychology, along with providing a wealth of knowledge through the subscriber-based Book Club. The company is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Prior to founding her company, Constance served as the Executive Director of a ITH Staffing. ITH Staffing, is a leader in recruitment and human resource management with 20 + years of experience. She has managed large portfolios ($ 10M) and successfully delivered professionals to employers in hospitality, engineering and health risk management. As a majority woman-owned business with strong networks and trusted connections with private, governmental, not-for- profit and corporate organizations, ITH Staffing is a premier healthcare and information technology staffing company, serving 1,000 different healthcare and information technology organizations in all 50 states
Learn more at https://www.meetconstance.com/

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
Source:Meet Constance
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2016
Click to Share