Author Mike Michalowicz of 'The Profit First' Interviews Constance Moonzwe of 'Meet Constance"
In this episode they discuss ' Navigate The Storms" with Constance Moonzwe
LISTEN TO THE SHOW - www.mikemichalowicz.com/
Constance shares what happened when her husband passed away in a car accident in 2014 and the next morning she was the owner of a business and had to deliver services to her clients. She was able to do that and turn her business from a struggling business to a $6 million+ success and is still growing.
She shares her secrets to growing a profitable business even when your life changes on a dime. Welcome to Episode 126 of the Profit First Podcast!
About Meet Constance
"Helping you get to your next million whole: Mind, Body & Soul"
Constance Moonzwe is the Founder and President of Meet Constance, a company she founded in 2016. Meet Constance provides counseling on leadership, selling, self-esteem, goals, strategy, creativity and success psychology, along with providing a wealth of knowledge through the subscriber-based Book Club. The company is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Prior to founding her company, Constance served as the Executive Director of a ITH Staffing. ITH Staffing, is a leader in recruitment and human resource management with 20 + years of experience. She has managed large portfolios ($ 10M) and successfully delivered professionals to employers in hospitality, engineering and health risk management. As a majority woman-owned business with strong networks and trusted connections with private, governmental, not-for- profit and corporate organizations, ITH Staffing is a premier healthcare and information technology staffing company, serving 1,000 different healthcare and information technology organizations in all 50 states
Learn more at https://www.meetconstance.com/
