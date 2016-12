Night of Shorts at Brelby Theatre Launches 2017 Season

Not to be missed - edgy original works by regional playwrights

Brelby Theatre Company the West Valley's New Works Incubator

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Theatre

* Theater

* Original Industry:

* Arts Location:

* Glendale - Arizona - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

Brelby Theatre Company

boxoffice@brelby.com Brelby Theatre Company

End

-- Kicking off their 9th Season, Brelby's Night of Shorts will feature the work of seven playwrights to whom were given prompts - imagine, create, or inspire - from which they created short original works.*7:30pm Evening Shows, January 6,7,13 & 14*2pm Matinee, January 8By Ilana LydiaDirected by John PerovichEver get the feeling all of reality has been created by two teenage boys? That's ridiculous, of course. But two teenage Bug-Eyed Monsters? Now THAT has merit. Find out what happens when one of them falls in love with his creation.By Chelsea FrandsenDirected by Clayton CaufmanWhen you're tagged, you're tracked. Everywhere you go, everything you do, every thought in your head and word out of your mouth, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. You break the rules, you die. Literally.By Jessie Tully & Mia PassarellaDirected by Christina MaxwellDiscovering the past is never an easy task. But what happens when it leaves you questioning the life you created?By Jaren NavenmaDirected by Zachary ArnoldHow far would you go for someone you loved? Charley is trying to set up the perfect birthday surprise for his girlfriend, Beth, with the help of Carl, but Charley has a secret. Will he be ready in time with a little help from Carl, a poorly drawn poster board, and… voodoo?By Jamie MaletzDirected by Devon MahonWhat happens when the one who writes your dreams gets writers block? You may find yourself trapped in your worst nightmare. And if you think someone's going to come save you...dream on.By Allison BauerDirected by Carolyn McBurneyMemories are precious. Some go to great lengths to relive them and some go to great lengths to get rid of them. How far would you go to hold onto something you never had?WARNING! STRONG LANGUAGE and MATURE CONTENT. Not for children.Visit Brelby online and learn about their ShowGo program! http://brelby.com/ showgo/