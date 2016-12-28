 
Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Night of Shorts at Brelby Theatre Launches 2017 Season

Not to be missed - edgy original works by regional playwrights
 
 
Brelby Theatre Company the West Valley's New Works Incubator
Brelby Theatre Company the West Valley's New Works Incubator
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Kicking off their 9th Season, Brelby's Night of Shorts will feature the work of seven playwrights to whom were given prompts - imagine, create, or inspire - from which they created short original works.

*7:30pm Evening Shows, January 6,7,13 & 14
*2pm Matinee, January 8

Imagine
By Ilana Lydia
Directed by John Perovich
Ever get the feeling all of reality has been created by two teenage boys? That's ridiculous, of course. But two teenage Bug-Eyed Monsters? Now THAT has merit. Find out what happens when one of them falls in love with his creation.

Trackers
By Chelsea Frandsen
Directed by Clayton Caufman
When you're tagged, you're tracked. Everywhere you go, everything you do, every thought in your head and word out of your mouth, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. You break the rules, you die. Literally.

Better Half
By Jessie Tully & Mia Passarella
Directed by Christina Maxwell
Discovering the past is never an easy task. But what happens when it leaves you questioning the life you created?

Last Minute
By Jaren Navenma
Directed by Zachary Arnold
How far would you go for someone you loved? Charley is trying to set up the perfect birthday surprise for his girlfriend, Beth, with the help of Carl, but Charley has a secret. Will he be ready in time with a little help from Carl, a poorly drawn poster board, and… voodoo?

The Chump Button
By Jamie Maletz
Directed by Devon Mahon
What happens when the one who writes your dreams gets writers block? You may find yourself trapped in your worst nightmare. And if you think someone's going to come save you...dream on.

Take Me Back
By Allison Bauer
Directed by Carolyn McBurney
Memories are precious. Some go to great lengths to relive them and some go to great lengths to get rid of them. How far would you go to hold onto something you never had?

WARNING! STRONG LANGUAGE and MATURE CONTENT. Not for children.

Visit Brelby online and learn about their ShowGo program! http://brelby.com/showgo/

Brelby Theatre Company
boxoffice@brelby.com
Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@brelby.com
Page Updated Last on: Dec 28, 2016
Click to Share