Joshua S. Singewald Joins Kelley Kronenberg's Chicago Office as Of Counsel
Mr. Singewald possesses over 17 years of legal experience and has extensive knowledge of handling state and federal cases in the Chicago metropolitan area, including the surrounding counties of Lake, DuPage, Kane and Will. Additionally, his background includes extensive experience as a civil defense litigator. He is also the founder and owner of Singewald Law Firm – Your Divorce Attorney.
Mr. Singewald earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College and his Juris Doctor degree from The John Marshall Law School. He is admitted to practice law in the state of Illinois.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
