Haason Reddick, TU football senior to sign with Creative Artists Agency and Indie Sports Management

 
 
Haason Reddick Temple Owl
Haason Reddick Temple Owl
 
CAMDEN, N.J. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Haason Reddick, defensive lineman for the Temple Owls, will sign a contract for representation with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) today. Tory Dandy from CAA will be in Camden today to sign the NFL hopeful to its repertoire of A-list clients. The deal is set to commence at the office of Damon Pennington, CEO of ATS Group Pennington will be part of Reddick's management team along with his father, Raymond Matthews and Eric Rivera under Indie Sports Management.

Says Reddick's father Ray, "Haason has worked long and hard and his ultimate dream to be in the NFL has finally come true.  I'm extremely happy about this relationship with CAA.  It's going to open a tremendous number of doors for him."

Reddick, originally from Camden, NJ, played football at South Jersey's Haddon Heights High School.  Earlier in his high school football career, injuries plagued the young Reddick and made it difficult to attain Division 1 football scholarships.  As a result, his father Raymond Matthews convinced then Temple University coach Steve Addazio to allow him to walk-on the team in 2012.  Addazio's successor, Matt Rhule came to Temple in 2012 and it was his faith in Reddick that proved to be a winning move to propel Temple to garner the 2016 AAC Championship title.  Reddick's senior year has been an astonishing rise-from-the-ashes story.  He leads the nation in TFLs at 21.5 and he's second in sacks at 9.5.

Earlier this year, Reddick was named a Top 20 Freak (mailto:http://www.scout.com/college/temple/story/1702159-...) by Fox Sports college football writer Bruce Feldman.  Reddick earned first team All-American honors in the 2016 American Athletic Conference and is currently on the watch list for the Bednarik award, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player.   CBS Sports currently ranks him as the No. 4 outside linebacker in his class.  His rank continues to climb NFL draft prospects (mailto:http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/prospectranking...) boards and some pundits project he will be a Round 2 pick in April's draft.

Damon Pennington agrees with Matthews and stated, "No one deserves it more than he does.  He's worked extremely hard to get to where he is and we are beyond excited to be working with Haason.  He is a very talented athlete and he's truly like a phoenix rising from the ashes."

About Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

CAA is the world's leading entertainment and sports agency, based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 1975, CAA has over 1800 employees and manages prestigious A-list clients.

About Indie Sports Management

Indie Sports Management is a newly formed company headed by Raymond Matthews, father of Haason Riddick, business owner Damon Pennington, entrepreneur and founder and CEO of ATS Group, LLC, and Eric Rivera, entrepreneur and founder and Managing Director at Transparency, LLC.

Indie Sports Management
