Haason Reddick, TU football senior to sign with Creative Artists Agency and Indie Sports Management
Says Reddick's father Ray, "Haason has worked long and hard and his ultimate dream to be in the NFL has finally come true. I'm extremely happy about this relationship with CAA. It's going to open a tremendous number of doors for him."
Reddick, originally from Camden, NJ, played football at South Jersey's Haddon Heights High School. Earlier in his high school football career, injuries plagued the young Reddick and made it difficult to attain Division 1 football scholarships. As a result, his father Raymond Matthews convinced then Temple University coach Steve Addazio to allow him to walk-on the team in 2012. Addazio's successor, Matt Rhule came to Temple in 2012 and it was his faith in Reddick that proved to be a winning move to propel Temple to garner the 2016 AAC Championship title. Reddick's senior year has been an astonishing rise-from-the-
Damon Pennington agrees with Matthews and stated, "No one deserves it more than he does. He's worked extremely hard to get to where he is and we are beyond excited to be working with Haason. He is a very talented athlete and he's truly like a phoenix rising from the ashes."
About Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
CAA is the world's leading entertainment and sports agency, based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 1975, CAA has over 1800 employees and manages prestigious A-list clients.
About Indie Sports Management
Indie Sports Management is a newly formed company headed by Raymond Matthews, father of Haason Riddick, business owner Damon Pennington, entrepreneur and founder and CEO of ATS Group, LLC, and Eric Rivera, entrepreneur and founder and Managing Director at Transparency, LLC.
