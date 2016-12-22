News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Living Mona Lisa to Be Presented at the French Village in Las Vegas, USA
The first ever showcase in Las Vegas of the highly acclaimed digital living art masterpiece by French Author Florent Aziosmanoff
Created by French Producer, Author and Theoretician Florent Aziosmanoff, the Living Mona Lisa aims to bring to life Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa by using the most cutting edge technology: Artificial Intelligence, Emotional Engine, 3D models, real time systems, connected objects.
The Living Mona Lisa gives to everyone the possibility to share, in the intimacy of their everyday life, the world vision of Leonardo da Vinci, one of the greatest minds of all times, through the most important character he created.
To book a slot for exclusive viewing and interaction with the Living Mona Lisa and a chance to speak with the author, Florent Aziosmanoff, write to : contact@livingmonalisa.com.
The French Village in Las Vegas will be held at Hotel Paris, 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada USA.For more information on the Living Mona Lisa, visit the official website at www.livingmonalisa.com. Free passes for visitors are offered via online subscription through Event2One (http://www.event2one.com/
About Florent Aziosmanoff, Author of The Living Mona Lisa (http://www.livingmonalisa.com/
Florent Aziosmanoff produces and sells artworks based on the living art* system under the label Florent Aziosmanoff Creation. As a producer, author and theoretician for 30 years, Florent Aziosmanoff has developed a unique expertise in the field of digital art using artificial intelligence, which he calls "Living Art". As an artist, he has created works of fiction in the field of living art using autonomous robots : "The little red riding hood" (Le petit chaperon rouge) and "The garden of love" (Le jardin des amours). He recently, started to explore the field of living jewelry. His last creation is the Living Mona Lisa.
Contact
CTW www.creativetalentsworldwide.com Paris, France
***@creativetalentsworldwide.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse