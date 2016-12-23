News By Tag
Rock Artists Band Together with Music Inspired Jewelry Brand "Strung" to Tackle Kids Cancer
"When we first started working on Strung over two years ago, one of our main goals was to pair this concept with a charity. We always felt like music can bring people together and being a music inspired brand, giving back was a top priority. When we discovered Tackle Kids Cancer, we felt an instant connection to their cause. Raising money for pediatric cancer is something that we wanted to be a part of. Everyone we have met through TKC has been so gracious and welcoming, we know we have found a home with them," said Strung co-founder Jenny Mann.
During the month of December, Strung will be donating 10% of their online sales to Tackle Kids Cancer (http://www.tacklekidscancer.org/
Jenny Mann and Tim Barbour are also part of the four-piece national touring rock band Blameshift, based out of Long Island, NY. They are encouraging bands and artists to get involved with Tackle Kids Cancer by donating their guitar or bass strings so they can create unique one of kind bracelets that will benefit Tackle Kids Cancer. Confirmed artists include The Who/Oasis rocker Zak Starkey (Son of The Beatles' Ringo Starr), Gemini Syndrome, Famous Last Words, Stitched Up Heart, Shallowside, Blameshift, Bigwig, Oogee Wawa, Mark Newman, Maggie Baugh, Funeral Portrait, Versus, Artwork, Thieves, Civil Youth, Alex Di Leo and 7 Minutes in Heaven, and Goldswagger along with acts from the roster of world-renowned progressive reggae label Easy Star Records. Check out Getstrung.com to find out when the Strung Live collaboration will be launched.
Tackle Kids Cancer's Mission:
The Team at the Children's Cancer Institute at HackensackUMC consists of dedicated clinicians and researchers specializing in pediatric cancer. Together, we are making the necessary strides towards outstanding medical success by advancing research and providing children access to the highest level of care.
About the Children's Cancer Institute:
For nearly 30 years, the Children's Cancer Institute has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families dealing with pediatric cancer in New Jersey. With more than 100 active oncology and transplant clinical trials currently open, our Institute is leading the charge to cure childhood cancer. Diseases that were once considered incurable now boast an overall survival rate of approximately 80 percent, with several tumors having cure rates in the high-90 percent range.
For More Information on Strung, VISIT:
www.Getstrung.com
Facebook: strungofficial (https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @strungofficial (https://twitter.com/
Instagram: @strungofficial (https://www.instagram.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberle.com (mailto:Rick@
Contact
Rick Eberle Public Relations
***@rickeberle.com
