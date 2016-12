Rock Artists Band Together with Music Inspired Jewelry Brand "Strung" to Tackle Kids Cancer

Strung recently made a visit to HackensackUMC’s Children’s Cancer Institute

-- Jenny Mann and Tim Barbour, the co-founders of Strung (https://www.facebook.com/strungofficial/), a music inspired jewelry line made from authentic guitar strings, recently brought holiday joy to pediatric cancer patients at HackensackUMC's Children's Cancer Institute (http://www.hackensackumc.org/our-services/joseph-m-sanzari-childrens-hospital/institute-for-pediatric-cancer-and-blood-disorders/)sitting with them bedside during their chemo treatments and making bracelets for them.said Strung co-founder Jenny Mann.During the month of December, Strung will be donating 10% of their online sales to Tackle Kids Cancer ( http://www.tacklekidscancer.org/ ) where one hundred percent of all donations made to Tackle Kids Cancer benefit the essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking cancer research needed to find a cure. Plus - you can also stop by All Music in Plainview, NY ( http://www.allmusicinc.com/ ) and support the cause while checking out some of the fine selections in person!Jenny Mann and Tim Barbour are also part of the four-piece national touring rock band Blameshift, based out of Long Island, NY. They are encouraging bands and artists to get involved with Tackle Kids Cancer by donating their guitar or bass strings so they can create unique one of kind bracelets that will benefit Tackle Kids Cancer. Confirmed artists include The Who/Oasis rocker Zak Starkey (Son of The Beatles' Ringo Starr), Gemini Syndrome, Famous Last Words, Stitched Up Heart, Shallowside, Blameshift, Bigwig, Oogee Wawa, Mark Newman, Maggie Baugh, Funeral Portrait, Versus, Artwork, Thieves, Civil Youth, Alex Di Leo and 7 Minutes in Heaven, and Goldswagger along with acts from the roster of world-renowned progressive reggae label Easy Star Records. Check out Getstrung.com to find out when the Strung Live collaboration will be launched.Tackle Kids Cancer's Mission:The Team at the Children's Cancer Institute at HackensackUMC consists of dedicated clinicians and researchers specializing in pediatric cancer. Together, we are making the necessary strides towards outstanding medical success by advancing research and providing children access to the highest level of care.About the Children's Cancer Institute:For nearly 30 years, the Children's Cancer Institute has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families dealing with pediatric cancer in New Jersey. With more than 100 active oncology and transplant clinical trials currently open, our Institute is leading the charge to cure childhood cancer. Diseases that were once considered incurable now boast an overall survival rate of approximately 80 percent, with several tumors having cure rates in the high-90 percent range.For More Information on Strung, VISIT:www.Getstrung.comFacebook: strungofficial (https://www.facebook.com/strungofficial/?fref=ts)Twitter: @strungofficial (https://twitter.com/strungofficial)Instagram: @strungofficial (https://www.instagram.com/strungofficial/)For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberle.com (mailto:Rick@RickEberle.com)