News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Diamond Packaging Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification
Qualification affirms Diamond's world-class offset printing capabilities.
G7 is Idealliance's industry-leading set of best practices for achieving gray balance and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes. The application of this method enables printers to reproduce a similar visual appearance across all printing types and substrates.
"Quality and repeatability are important to our customers," says Jeff Dieter, Production Manager of Diamond Packaging. "Our commitment to the G7 method is just one example of how we're maximizing our performance, to the benefit of our customers. We look forward to the benefits that standardization brings to both our clients and organization."
Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons for Fortune 500 companies worldwide. Their Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 105 eight-color and XL 106 10-color offset presses represent the state-of-the-
"We applaud Diamond Packaging for utilizing the G7 Master Program to assure consistency and quality in their proofing, brand color management and print processes," commented Steve Bonoff for Idealliance. "G7 Master Qualification demonstrates a level of control and expertise that places Diamond at the top of their field. We applaud their leadership, commitment and support of the G7 Master Qualification Program."
About Diamond Packaging:
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons, and provides contract packaging services for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food and confectionery industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Estée Lauder, Godiva Chocolatier, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, and Shiseido. As part of the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA), Diamond and its alliance members offer packaging solutions to companies operating on an international scale. Customers receive responsive, localized service, award-winning creative designs, identical product specifications and consistent brand recognition, resulting in unparalleled worldwide packaging support. For more information about Diamond Packaging, visit www.diamondpackaging.com.
About Idealliance:
Idealliance®
Contact
Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing
800-333-4079
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse