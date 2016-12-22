Country(s)
Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics - For the body you've always wanted
Who doesn't want a perfect body? If you've always wanted tighter skin, less cellulite, or less body hair Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® can help.
You might think that getting the perfect body you want entails needles, cutting or significant down time. But Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® provides safe, effective non-surgical skin tightening, body reshaping, cellulite reduction, body contouring and hair removal that's safe, effective with no needles, no cutting and little or no down time whatsoever.
What makes Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® different?
Every year, from 2008 to 2014, Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® received the prestigious Solta Medical Black Diamond Award, establishing us as the #1 provider of Thermage CPT in New York State.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® received the "MOBIUS" award by Valeant Aesthetics for being the Provider of Thermage CPT, Fraxel Dual and Clear & Brilliant treatments in the United States (out of more than 1,500 U.S. providers).
In addition, Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® was chosen to be featured in numerous publications and media outlets for being the best and most experienced at laser skin tightening, body reshaping, cellulite reduction and body contouring on Long Island, NY.
But while industry awards and recognition are gratifying, what Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® values most are the client results they achieve. Here's what a few of their clients had to say about Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics®: M. Ortiz from Ronkonkoma said, "Thanks a million for helping me feel and look great." Janine M. said, "I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking to have professional laser done to improve their looks. Thank you to the amazing staff!" And Adrian H. from Brentwood said, "Fifteen pounds lighter and 100 percent happier!"
How does Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® achieve such outstanding outcomes?
From body slimming and cellulite reduction, to skin rejuvenation and hair removal, Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® uses only the finest and newest FDA approved technologies available today. But while their technologies are world class, it's the people who use that technology that makes all the difference. Their staff of ANPs, Aestheticians, Nurses and Directors have decades of combined aesthetic laser skin care experience.
