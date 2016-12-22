News By Tag
ESI Brings Exciting New Tech To CES 2017
High-Demand Consumer Products For Indoors, Outdoors, & The Home
In 2017, ESI is delivering high-demand products with added value. From UltraHD TVs and convertible laptops to wireless Bluetooth speakers and Chromebooks, the company is improving on existing products by connecting new ideas with the consumer tech marketplace. "Every year, our goal is the same," says CEO Philip Asherian, "to deliver innovative products that satisfy our customers and help our partners grow their business."
Among the many new products being showcased are brand-new Hitachi Roku TVs in 4K Ultra HD. Combining top-tier Hitachi technology with cutting-edge Roku streaming capability, these TVs are promising to give consumers an all-in-one TV that eliminates the need to shop around.
Monster is unveiling over a dozen unique speakers suited to fit any role – indoors and outdoors. The all new EZ-Play technology allows users to sync up to 8 compatible speakers. On the all-new Tower of Music 2 and GLO speakers, consumers can use EZ-Play to play music from the living room to the backyard, without using wires.
From the creators of the EPIK Learning Tablet for kids comes a full selection of laptops, Chromebooks, and All-in-One PCs that are perfectly suited for students, parents, and working professionals alike. Don't miss the 2-in-1 touchscreen Convertible Laptop, a versatile tool that fits any role from the classroom to the living room.
