 
News By Tag
* Consumer Electronics
* Tradeshow
* Ces
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

ESI Brings Exciting New Tech To CES 2017

High-Demand Consumer Products For Indoors, Outdoors, & The Home
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Consumer Electronics
Tradeshow
Ces

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- E&S International Enterprises, Inc. (ESI) is showcasing its latest tech lineup for the coming year at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). CES 2017 is being held January 5th – January 8th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2017, ESI is delivering high-demand products with added value. From UltraHD TVs and convertible laptops to wireless Bluetooth speakers and Chromebooks, the company is improving on existing products by connecting new ideas with the consumer tech marketplace. "Every year, our goal is the same," says CEO Philip Asherian, "to deliver innovative products that satisfy our customers and help our partners grow their business."

Among the many new products being showcased are brand-new Hitachi Roku TVs in 4K Ultra HD. Combining top-tier Hitachi technology with cutting-edge Roku streaming capability, these TVs are promising to give consumers an all-in-one TV that eliminates the need to shop around.

Monster is unveiling over a dozen unique speakers suited to fit any role – indoors and outdoors. The all new EZ-Play technology allows users to sync up to 8 compatible speakers. On the all-new Tower of Music 2 and GLO speakers, consumers can use EZ-Play to play music from the living room to the backyard, without using wires.

From the creators of the EPIK Learning Tablet for kids comes a full selection of laptops, Chromebooks, and All-in-One PCs that are perfectly suited for students, parents, and working professionals alike. Don't miss the 2-in-1 touchscreen Convertible Laptop, a versatile tool that fits any role from the classroom to the living room.

ESI (http://www.esintl.com/) is a market leader with more than 30 years of experience marketing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer electronics. The company lends its success to connecting new ideas with the marketplace by forging long-lasting partnerships and satisfying consumer needs. ESI was founded in 1980, and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA. ESI will be showcasing its consumer tech brands at booth #17523.

Media Contact
ESI Marketing
1.818.887.0700 x 2418
***@esintl.com
End
Source:
Email:***@esintl.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share