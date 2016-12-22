 
3D fantasy RPG Final Clash begins pre-registration

 
 
Final Clash Logo
Final Clash Logo
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- 3D fantasy RPG Final Clash begins pre-registration

More game details revealed

Game publisher PopPace has now revealed their new game Final Clash's release time. This brand new fantasy RPG game featuring 3D graphics will be released in January 2017! Final Clash is currently open for pre-registration on PreLaunch.me. If you are an RPG and strategy game lover, get ready for this new fantasy adventure experience.

Android Pre-registration: https://prelaunch.me/android/NzA3
iOS Pre-registration: https://prelaunch.me/ios/NzA4

Core to the Final Clash experience is its strategic, fast-paced combat. With a massive range of heroes at their disposal, players will be able to build the ultimate team for any battle! As the first collection-based game with multi-character skill combos, the possibilities are as endless as they are groundbreaking. All heroes will learn new skills as they are upgraded by the player, further broadening the combat options available.

Video Trailer: https://youtu.be/jCcM0uBeWBg



About Final Clash

Final Clash is a free-to-play fantasy online role-playing game that features stunning 3D graphics. Players collect heroes, gather resources with teammates, and train and strengthen heroes to wipe out enemies in thrilling, addictive, fast-paced battles.

Final Clash will be available in western markets for iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Please visit the Final Clash website for more information: http://fc.poppace.com

Check out the Final Clash Facebook page for regular game updates: www.facebook.com/finalclashpoppace

Additional Game Features

Heroes: Choose from over 50 heroes! Develop each hero's unique skills and collect equipment for additional power upgrades to defeat foes.

Beasts: Acquire cute animal companions to accompany and assist your heroes in battles. Upgrade these beasts and unlock new talents to further enhance hero powers.

Epic Wars: Determine which heroes work best together in battle to defeat horrifying monsters to become the one true leader!

Massive Maps: The large city environment supports over 10,000 players all on the same map.

Customizable Avatars: Change your avatar and title to distinguish yourself from others. Players' avatars are visible throughout the city.

Guild vs. Guild: Join a guild and ascend to become its leader. Form alliances and battle competitors to become the server's top guild.

About PopPace

Game developer and publisher PopPace was founded in 2011 with the goal of creating high-quality online games for global players. The company has created and distributed 15 web games, including Tamer Saga, Dragon's Call II, and Star Era. Tamer Saga was awarded as one of the Best 2D Games of 2012 by BBGsite.com, and Star Era was featured on the Kongregate online games platform. PopPace intends to expand its presence in the mobile games space in 2017. For more information, please visit the PopPace website at www.poppace.com.

