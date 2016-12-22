Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Alfaspire Inc as a Gold Member

 
DORAL, Fla. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Alfaspire Inc as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Alfaspire Inc will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Alfaspire Inc!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Alfaspire Inc

SERVPRO of Miami Lakes understands the stress and worry that comes with a fire or water damage and the disruption it causes your life and home or business. Their goal is to help minimize the interruption to your life and quickly make it "Like it never even happened."

SERVPRO of Miami Lakes specializes in the cleanup and restoration of residential and commercial property after a fire, smoke or water damage. SERVPRO of Miami Lakes can also mitigate mold and mildew from your home or business.

Their staff is highly trained in property damage restoration. From initial and ongoing training at SERVPRO's corporate training facility to regular IICRC-industry certification, rest assured our staff is equipped with the knowledge to restore your property. With a nationwide system of qualified franchises, no damage is too large or too small for SERVPRO of Miami Lakes. I

f you would like to schedule service for your home or business, please call today! Serving you since 1967, SERVPRO is the cleaning and restoration brand you know and trust.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

