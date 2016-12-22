News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Restrepo Royalties as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Restrepo Royalties!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Restrepo Royalties
The focus of Restrepo Royaltiesis to create a successful personalized business plan that will enhance your business. They will focus on the" bigger picture" of what it is you want to create for your business.
As an Transformational Business Coach Restrepo Royalties wants to understand what "YOU" the business owner wishes to Improve. They will begin by analyzing of the existing practices of your company. After working together Restrepo Royalties will present you with a new business model. Restrepo Royalties will then coach you and your staff to learn the new system.
The new system will include :
1- An Efficient, Effective and more Profitable Business Map
2- Strategic Innovation and Consistent Marketing
3- Legal and financial analysis
4- How to grow your business with little or no extra investments
5- How to create your business community
6- How to run your business, without it running YOU!
7- Accurate and productive employee allocation
8- Employee SALES motivational meetings
9- Organization and positive Energy flow in your company
10- This one i get paid for .....
TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS YOU HAVE INTO THE BUSINESS YOU WANT!
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Restrepo Royalties
lizette_restrepo@
http://www.doralchamber.org/
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
