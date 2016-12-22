Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Restrepo Royalties as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Restrepo Royalties as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Restrepo Royalties will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.The focus of Restrepo Royaltiesis to create a successful personalized business plan that will enhance your business. They will focus on the" bigger picture" of what it is you want to create for your business.As an Transformational Business Coach Restrepo Royalties wants to understand what "YOU" the business owner wishes to Improve. They will begin by analyzing of the existing practices of your company. After working together Restrepo Royalties will present you with a new business model. Restrepo Royalties will then coach you and your staff to learn the new system.The new system will include :1- An Efficient, Effective and more Profitable Business Map2- Strategic Innovation and Consistent Marketing3- Legal and financial analysis4- How to grow your business with little or no extra investments5- How to create your business community6- How to run your business, without it running YOU!7- Accurate and productive employee allocation8- Employee SALES motivational meetings9- Organization and positive Energy flow in your company10- This one i get paid for .....TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS YOU HAVE INTO THE BUSINESS YOU WANT!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.lizette_restrepo@yahoo.com