Ash Properties ranked number one for Commercial Property Management Firms in Northeast Florida
"We have been working hard to grow our management portfolio and we are excited that we are being recognizedfor our accomplishments,"
Ash Properties has been steadily growing their portfolio for more than 40 years. In 2007, the company appeared for the first time in the Jacksonville Business Journal list for Commercial Property Management Firms and ranked number four. They rose to number two in 2009 and was listed second until 2014. They jumped to the number one spot in 2015.
The Jacksonville Business Journal ranks the commercial property management firms by the number of local square footage that they manage. Ash Properties has a total of 6.43 million square feet of commercial space. The types of property they own includes retail, office, office warehouse and self-storage.
About Ash Properties
Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
***@cfmedia.net
