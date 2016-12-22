 
News By Tag
* Property Management
* Real Estate
* Commercial Realty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Ash Properties ranked number one for Commercial Property Management Firms in Northeast Florida

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Property Management
Real Estate
Commercial Realty

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Ash Properties is on the top of the list of the Jacksonville Business Journal's ranking of Commercial Property Management Firms. This is the second year that Ash Properties was ranked number one.

"We have been working hard to grow our management portfolio and we are excited that we are being recognizedfor our accomplishments," said Elaine Ashourian, Active Principal at Ash Properties. "This designation is a testament to our team who are the very best in the business."

Ash Properties has been steadily growing their portfolio for more than 40 years. In 2007, the company appeared for the first time in the Jacksonville Business Journal list for Commercial Property Management Firms and ranked number four. They rose to number two in 2009 and was listed second until 2014. They jumped to the number one spot in 2015.

The Jacksonville Business Journal ranks the commercial property management firms by the number of local square footage that they manage. Ash Properties has a total of 6.43 million square feet of commercial space. The types of property they own includes retail, office, office warehouse and self-storage.

About Ash Properties

Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
***@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Ash Properties
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share