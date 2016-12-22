Country(s)
Industry News
The Hellenic Journal Premieres New Website
Greek American publication hopes to extend its reach with updated digital presence.
Published monthly and offering distribution via subscribers, churches, Greek stores, and special events, The Hellenic Journal offers a connection to current events in Greece as well as the rich history and culture Greek Americans share. With news stories from the homeland and regular columnists offering their unique point of view, it's no wonder The Hellenic Journal has been a hit among Greek American households for more than 40 years. With the help of Launch Digital Marketing, they are taking their presence to the next level.
"In the words of the great Greek philosopher Plato, 'The beginning is the most important part of the work,'" said Frosene Phillips, Editor of The Hellenic Journal. "Thanks to our fantastic team at Launch Digital Marketing led by Project Manager Deborah Mitchell, The Hellenic Journal's new website embraces the wisdom of Plato's quote as it moves into a more global digital space."
The Hellenic Journal's newly designed website offers an opportunity to reach beyond the limits of print distribution to reach a much larger base of Greek Americans, and those looking to learn more about Greece and Greek American life. Offering articles on lifestyle and community, as well as news and special features, The Hellenic Journal keeps a connection to the publication's legacy while aiming sights on the future, and their freshly designed website by Launch Digital Marketing (LDM) exemplifies that spirit.
"Following over four decades of serving our Greek American communities with the HJ print publication, LDM's creativity, dedication, expertise, and guidance have successfully expanded our voice while capturing the HJ's kefi (aka spirit)," continued Phillips. "Bravo!"
To learn more about The Hellenic Journal, head over to their newly designed website and explore the pages and articles that are available now. Learn all about Launch Digital Marketing and find out how to bring your passion to the next level here.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse