 
News By Tag
* CEO networking entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank to Host Open Casting Call at Free Dallas Small Business Expo

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
CEO networking entrepreneur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, January 18th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will be coming to the Dallas Convention Center (Hall A) for the fifth time bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full ofnetworking, educational workshops and demos (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/dallas-extras/) of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.

We're delighted to announce a casting call for ABC's hit blockbuster show Shark Tank will take place at theDallas Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/dallas). Casting directors from Shark Tank will be present to listen to one minute pitches from local Dallas entrepreneurs.  Successful candidates will be flown to LA for the chance to appear on the show.  Shark Tank hopefuls should arrive between 9am and 11am to receive numbered wristbands and auditions will begin at 10am.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/badges/) expects to have more than 3,500+ registered attendees from

across the Dallas metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business

leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Dallas residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've

put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  AT&T, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Congeco Peer 1, CRS Texas, YP Marketing Solutions, Ziplocal and Zoho Corporation.

DALLAS SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Dallas Convention Center | Hall A – 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202 from 9:00 am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:

Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

About Shark Tank

Shark Tank (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/about-the-show), the critically-acclaimed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, has also become a culturally defining series. The recipient of the 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, the business-themed show returns to the ABC Television Network for its eighth season. The Sharks -- tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons -- continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks are: billionaireMark Cuban (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/mark-cuban), owner and chairman of AXS TV and outspoken owner of the 2011 NBA championship Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogulBarbara Corcoran (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/barbara-corcoran); "Queen of QVC"Lori Greiner (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/lori-greiner); technology innovatorRobert Herjavec (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/robert-herjavec); fashion and branding expertDaymond John (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/daymond-john); and venture capitalistKevin O'Leary (http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/cast/kevin-o-leary).

Contact
Parmila Chan
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Tags:CEO networking entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share