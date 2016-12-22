News By Tag
Life Glows Early New Year Biotin Giveaway Launches On YouTube
Life Glow announces Early New Year Biotin Supplement Giveaway on YouTube. Contest officially begins today!
"We wanted to end 2016 and begin 2017 with a great opportunity for people to get free products and start the New Year with a healthier lifestyle. Life Glow's Early New Year Biotin Giveaway welcomes in the New Year with healthier hair, skin and nails. The announcement was met with a sudden rush of people wanting to join the contest and win this valuable supplement. This amazing response shows us just how much people love winning free stuff," says a company spokesman.
He also stated, "We felt that the most honest and trustworthy way for someone to participate in a contest is to have it administered and fulfilled by a trusted name. We chose Amazon.com for that part of the giveaway since it's a household name that people trust and use daily. They actually select all the winners from the pool of eligible participants, and send the products out from their own warehouses. This prevents a company from abusing the trust of people who enter the contests. We welcome anyone to participate in our giveaway, knowing that they have a fair chance to win and that the prizes will be awarded as advertised."
The company stated that the product being given away is a pharmaceutical-
The contest is open to anyone in the U.S. who is lawfully able to enter into a contract and who has an Amazon.com account. No purchase is necessary.
Interested parties can check out the details and participate in the giveaway by visiting this website: https://giveaway.amazon.com/
About Life Glow Supplements
Life Glow is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-
