December 2016
Life Glows Early New Year Biotin Giveaway Launches On YouTube

Life Glow announces Early New Year Biotin Supplement Giveaway on YouTube. Contest officially begins today!
 
 
Life Glow Biotin 5000 mcg Giveaway on Amazon.com!
Life Glow Biotin 5000 mcg Giveaway on Amazon.com!
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Life Glow recently announced a giveaway program for its Life Glow Biotin 5000 mcg 60 capsule supplement. The giveaway is in the form a contest promoted and administered by Amazon.com.

"We wanted to end 2016 and begin 2017 with a great opportunity for people to get free products and start the New Year with a healthier lifestyle. Life Glow's Early New Year Biotin Giveaway welcomes in the New Year with healthier hair, skin and nails. The announcement was met with a sudden rush of people wanting to join the contest and win this valuable supplement. This amazing response shows us just how much people love winning free stuff," says a company spokesman.

He also stated, "We felt that the most honest and trustworthy way for someone to participate in a contest is to have it administered and fulfilled by a trusted name. We chose Amazon.com for that part of the giveaway since it's a household name that people trust and use daily. They actually select all the winners from the pool of eligible participants, and send the products out from their own warehouses.  This prevents a company from abusing the trust of people who enter the contests. We welcome anyone to participate in our giveaway, knowing that they have a fair chance to win and that the prizes will be awarded as advertised."

The company stated that the product being given away is a pharmaceutical-grade supplement with a double safety seal for peace of mind. It is gluten-free and vegetarian-safe according to the label on the product. Biotin promotes cellular energy production, healthy hair, skin and nails and aids in amino acid metabolism.

The contest is open to anyone in the U.S. who is lawfully able to enter into a contract and who has an Amazon.com account. No purchase is necessary.

Interested parties can check out the details and participate in the giveaway by visiting this website: https://giveaway.amazon.com/p/e104179f468e4338.

About Life Glow Supplements

Life Glow is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade supplements. Its products are available on Amazon.com where consumers can do a search for Life Glow Biotin, Life Glow Probiotics, or Life Glow Turmeric.

