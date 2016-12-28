News By Tag
Planterra Conservatory, Zingerman's Cornman Farms Named 'Best Venue' for 2017
Planterra, located in West Bloomfield, Mich., joins Dexter, Mich.-based Zingerman's Cornman Farms in earning the distinction. Only one other Michigan venue, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, made the Brides list, which appears in the February/March 2017 issue .
Judging for the "best venue" distinction was done through a survey of some 1,697 recent brides, according to the magazine.
Stellar views, creative cuisine and "above and beyond service" were the primary qualifications for selection on the list of winning venues.
Shane Pliska, president of Planterra, said being selected for the prestigious list by Brides magazine is a recognition of the world class experience he and his team achieve at the Planterra Conservatory. This is the first year the botanical garden venue was included on the list.
"It is a great honor to be listed among the finest and storied wedding venues nationally. It is beyond my expectations from when Planterra first opened the Conservatory to weddings seven years ago," said Pliska. "What is particularly heartwarming is to realize that so much of what we have aspired to has been recognized by the national spotlight."
At Zingerman's Cornman Farms, Kieron Hales, Executive Chef and Owner, said being named to Brides magazine list for a second time was a welcome nod to its staff.
"We love what we do here at the farm and hope our sense of family is shared with each of our brides. Our goal is always to provide the warmth and coziness of a friend's home while offering the service and amenities of a full-service venue. It is genuinely rewarding to see the results of our efforts."
About Planterra
The Planterra Conservatory in West Bloomfield Michigan is a glass enclosed botanical garden, full service event and wedding venue. The curved truss structure was imported from Belgium in 2009, and is the headquarters for Planterra Corporation, an interior landscape firm serving corporate and institutional customers with tropical plants and horticulture service throughout the U.S. Planterra hosts an award-winning team of in-house floral and event designers, horticulturalists and hospitality professionals. More information on the Planterra Conservatory can be found at http://planterraevents.com
About Zingerman's Cornman Farms
Zingerman's Cornman Farms is a historic, multi-award winning event space, wedding venue and working farm in Dexter, Michigan. The 42-acre farm and its venues were restored from their 1834 foundations with the most discerning guests in mind. Featuring a beautiful exhibition kitchen, chef's garden, a classic farmhouse, four-season barn and a stunning tent pavilion, guests can enjoy the beauty of the countryside just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor. Learn more at https://www.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/
Media Contacts:
Planterra – Shane Pliska, spliska@planterra.com
Zingerman's Cornman Farms – Courtney Kenny, ckenny@zingermans.com
