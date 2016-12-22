Fruit Trees for Christmas being distributed to farmers in Haiti's hurricane zone

TCI Christmas Fruit Tree Distribution Begins!
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti
- Dec. 28, 2016
- PRLog
-- A small charity's initiative to give fruit trees for Christmas to Haitian farmers and gardeners who were wiped out by hurricane Matthew is proving to be a real success. The initiative, named ASAGLO in Haitian Creole, got under way in November but things really got moving when it was announced by the Caribbean Institute for Sustainable Development's Executive Chairman, Bert Laurent, at the beginning of December. The announcement brought a quick response. Enough sponsors responded within two weeks to enable the Institute to gather a first batch of seedlings of avocado, mango, orange and cocoa trees. The Board of Directors matched the funds to cover transport costs over the rough roads and trails of the hurricane impacted zones to get the young trees into the hands of farmers and gardeners who are in a hurry to be productive and self sufficient again.
There is a special twist in the Caribbean Institute's initiative: the seedlings are being distributed by local organizations, not by the Institute or some other international group. "We don't want to replace the local institutions"
, says Bert Laurent. "On the contrary, it's just as important to reinforce the local citizens' relationship with their own local institutions as it is to bring in resources to help them recover from the hurricane. So we chose very reputable local organizations-
schools, businesses, local government, to work with. They do the distribution, and we monitor." Laurent's organization also helps the local institutions in several ways, like creating a tracking system to document seedling distribution and document seedling survival rates. "We also owe it to our donors that every tree they financed will bear fruit and contribute to food security," says Laurent, an agricultural anthropologist who was Haiti's first Peace Corps Director years ago. "Our next step is to help local organizations create their own nurseries right in the hurrican zone so seedlings won't have to be brought in from other parts of the country", says Laurent. He is already making arrangements to train nursery workers and managers for a network of nurseries that will operate on a profitable cooperative basis, and hopes the Institute's donors will continue their support to get it going. "This kind of aid stops dependency. It creates self sufficiency and incomes, and strengthens local organizations."
Asked if he is frustrated about the modest scope of the initiative, Laurent laughed and responded "Not at all. The pebble has been dropped into the pond. Now just watch how far the ripples go!" For more information, photos and ideas, visit the Caribbean Institute's blog at http://www.tci-inc.org
.