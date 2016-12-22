 
News By Tag
* Special Christmas
* Special Gift
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Port Au Prince
  Port-au-Prince
  Haiti
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Fruit Trees for Christmas being distributed to farmers in Haiti's hurricane zone

An innovative non profit organization quietly promotes real development in Haiti by combining food security and local governance.
 
 
TCI Christmas Fruit Tree Distribution Begins!
TCI Christmas Fruit Tree Distribution Begins!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Special Christmas
* Special Gift
* Food

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Port Au Prince - Port-au-Prince - Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- A small charity's initiative to give fruit trees for Christmas to Haitian farmers and gardeners who were wiped out by hurricane Matthew is proving to be a real success. The initiative, named ASAGLO in Haitian Creole, got under way in November but things really got moving when it was announced by the Caribbean Institute for Sustainable Development's Executive Chairman, Bert Laurent, at the beginning of December. The announcement brought a quick response. Enough sponsors responded within two weeks to enable the Institute to gather a first batch of seedlings of avocado, mango, orange and cocoa trees. The Board of Directors matched the funds to cover transport costs over the rough roads and trails of the hurricane impacted zones to get the young trees into the hands of farmers and gardeners who are in a hurry to be productive and self sufficient again.

There is a special twist in the Caribbean Institute's initiative: the seedlings are being distributed by local organizations, not by the Institute or some other international group. "We don't want to replace the local institutions", says Bert Laurent. "On the contrary, it's just as important to reinforce the local citizens' relationship with their own local institutions as it is to bring in resources to help them recover from the hurricane. So we chose very reputable local organizations- schools, businesses, local government, to work with.  They do the distribution, and we monitor." Laurent's organization also helps the local institutions in several ways, like creating a tracking system to document seedling distribution and document seedling survival rates. "We also owe it to our donors that every tree they financed will bear fruit and contribute to food security," says Laurent, an agricultural anthropologist who was Haiti's first Peace Corps Director years ago. "Our next step is to help local organizations create their own nurseries right in the hurrican zone so seedlings won't have to be brought in from other parts of the country", says Laurent. He is already making arrangements to train nursery workers and managers for a network of nurseries that will operate on a profitable cooperative basis, and hopes the Institute's donors will continue their support to get it going. "This kind of aid stops dependency. It creates self sufficiency and incomes, and strengthens local organizations." Asked if he is frustrated about the modest scope of the initiative, Laurent laughed and responded "Not at all. The pebble has been dropped into the pond. Now just watch how far the ripples go!"  For more information, photos and ideas, visit the Caribbean Institute's blog at http://www.tci-inc.org.

Contact
TCI Field Team
(305)456-5917
tci@islandsystems.com
End
Source:
Email:***@islandsystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Special Christmas, Special Gift, Food
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Port Au Prince - Port-au-Prince - Haiti
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caribbean Institute for Sustainable Development News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share