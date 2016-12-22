 
Playing Mahjong Has Never Been So Simple in Mahjong by SkillGamesBoard!

Casual game developer AdoreStudio has released Mahjong by SkillGamesBoard, a tricky mahjong solitaire game, for Android devices. The game is free and available under the Puzzle category on Google Play.
 
 
LONDON - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Mahjong by SkillGamesBoard proves itself as the most minimalistic, user-friendly app on the market with its simple, straightforward interface. The game kicks off just seconds after the user clicks on the app icon: play first, everything else later!

The company's set out to revamp its most prominent SkillGamesBoard brand title Mahjong and release a stand-alone mobile application, featuring all-new flashy design, vivid graphics, original options, and fresh pyramid layouts you won't see anywhere else.

The game's stand-out features include:

·         - ingenious simplicity;

·         - 3 brand new figure layouts with more on the way;

·         - playable tiles pointers;

·         - hint option;

·         - option to zoom in and then back out on the screen;

·         - timer modification option;

·         - option to save the layout and play it again whenever you want.

This free mahjong solitaire game is a true godsend for those who take pleasure in picking apart the tile pyramid down to its base without the distraction of superfluous details featured in numerous modern mahjong games.

Snatch up your Android device and install (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.skillga...) Mahjong by SkillGamesBoard right now – put your observation skills to the test!

AdoreStudio Ltd. kindly invites all classic board games into the game and share their comments and critical input at SkillGamesBoard's official social pages: http://www.facebook.com/skillgamesboard, https://twitter.com/SkillGamesBoard, and https://plus.google.com/+Skillgamesboard/, and through contact form.

Contact
Nick Carrier
***@skillgamesboard.com
End
Source:AdoreStudio Ltd
Email:***@skillgamesboard.com
