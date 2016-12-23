News By Tag
Paula Frattaroli featured in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Fitness expert and personal trainer discussed the importance of staying on track.
Paula is a fat loss and body composition specialist. Her passion lies between meeting her clients' fitness goals and inspiring them to achieve life-changing results. Paula has first-hand knowledge of this journey; previously inactive and obese, Paula rebuilt her own body and now runs a successful Personal Training business dedicated to helping others do the same. Her column motivated readers to keep moving forward with their fitness goals.
"Whatever you want to achieve make sure you have a realistic long term goal, that is split into manageable mini-milestones. When things go wrong, and they will, accept that it is part of learning about yourself. Draw a line under it and get back to plan as soon as you possibly can – don't procrastinate!
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission requests and guidelines for the SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine may be found at:
http://positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 4582018453
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
