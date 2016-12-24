Country(s)
Beneficience.com PR Announces New Chicagoland Client Actor, Radio & Event Personality, Darius Strong
World Class Publicist Tracey Bond welcomes Darius Strong to her Beneficience.com PR clientele & catalogue. Bond is managing the new media public relations + communications in 2017 for Strong's multitalented personage as a media, radio & event figure.
Darius Strong, branded "Hollywood's Bad Boy", makes formal introduction to his public, professional network, media and press communities as an experienced actor, radio & event personality. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois to a family of four sisters and one brother, from childhood Darius has always loved to entertain people with his charm, sense of humor and acting. Although his young acting career didn't start until 2014, Strong is quite the visionary, finely focused for a bright future on and off the big screen.
Why Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR?
"In just a short conversation with Tracey to discuss the vision for my businesses and acting career, Tracey had a number of ideas of how to give the best exposure possible. She took the time to listen and immediately came up with several notable contacts and events that would be perfect to give me the extra boost I need. Connecting with a professional like Tracey is not about marketing, it's about having your voice in the right circles to always pursue opportunities, even if you're not physically there at the time. It's been a pleasure working with Tracey so far. This is just the beginning."
MEDIA BOOKING: Darius Strong is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Strong's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at eMail: desk@Beneficience.com.
Learn more > > > about Darius Strong on IMDb https://hollywoodsbadboy.com
Follow Strong's PR News at http://Beneficience.com New Media Prolific Personage PR.
Get In Touch with Darius Strong at:
1. https://www.instagram.com/
2. https://twitter.com/
3. https://www.facebook.com/
4. https://www.linkedin.com/
5. https://www.youtube.com/
About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"
Tracey Bond is a proud member of The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Inc., Chicago & Suburban Chapter Communities, Independent Practitioners Alliance, Educators Academy, Entertainment & Sports Committees ... and identified as "100 Women To Cross Promote With on LinkedIn." Agent Tracey Bond *007* established her PR agency on her August (007th) birthday, one year ago - launching Beneficience Prolific Personage PR from the Formal Gardens of Beverly Hills' Greystone Mansion on September 9th, 2015, being convinced there was a need for a strong digital transition via talented new media public relations and communications management with brand journalism, integrating the PR industry ethical tenets of 'beneficience';
As a Top Ten US Press Agent & VIP news media executive, Bond has responded with industry bar-risen, social business solutions to the overwhelming demand for premier public relations services. As an award-winning, world class celebrity (new media) publicist, Bond enjoys cultivating, circulating & curating resplendent new media PR content for her extraordinary clientele.
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE PR Web Presence via Social Networks on their website where her clientele's content like that of Mr. Darius Strong is showcased 24/7/365 at: http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at: http://instagram.com/
BENEFICENCE Prolific Personage PR
Tracey Bond, Publicist Exclusive
***@beneficience.com
