Best Degreaser and industrial cleaner debut in Nigeria

Epoxy Oilserv the industrial leader in Cleaning and maintenance chemicals have launched the super concentrate for industrial dreasing and cleaning for industrial and domestic consumers in Nigeria. Epochem 502.Epochem is a known brand in the industrial cleaning and maintenance chemicals industry in Nigeria, announces the availability of Epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser and industrial cleaner.Epochem 502 degreaser and industrial cleaner is a water based, non toxic, biodegradable degreaser, it does not contain any hazardous solvents that can present an issue to users. developed out of need, there has been tremendous need to develop a degreaser composition that can effectively clean the various types of oils and deep dirts, usually encountered in marine and industrial facilities yet does not possess the numerous disadvantages inherent in other degreasers in the market, containing solvents and other toxic organic diluents.Depending on its use Epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser and industrial cleaner can be employed full strength for heavy cleaning jobs, such as spills of heavy oils, Petroleum products holding Tanks, carbon on engine heads, Grease traps and machine parts, Decks and platforms engine room, oil-stained concrete, degas tanks and barge compartments, Petroleum based drilling muds, compressor and diesel engine exteriors.Since Epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser is a water based degreaser and presents no problem to use during hot works or by heating the solution and then spraying it on where those application of hot work is desired, no danger of fire due to its compositions.In practice Epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser is superior to conventional cleaning agents because its unique formulation makes it take a less amount or lower concentration of epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser to achieve better result than other commercially available cleaners.Epochem 502 heavy duty degreaser may be used as supplied or applied with brush, swab or spray and dilute with10 to 20 parts of water, apply to parts to be degreased, allow for penetration wait for 10 minutes and wash off with water, may be pressure washed off with pressure washer or steam cleaner.Research Chemist of Epoxy Oilserv Limited, Roselyn Nwachukwu says "Our conventional packing for Epochem 502 heavy duty degreasers and industrial cleaner:Packaging is in 5 liters, 20 liters and 200liters drums, and 1000 liters totes