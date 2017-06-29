News By Tag
KNOWARTH receives recognition as one among the 20 Most IT Services Companies 2016
FREMONT, CA—Aug 19, 2016—KNOWARTH Technologies makes to the list of 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016 by CIOReview.
"We are proud to announce KNOWARTH Technologies as one among the 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "KNOWARTH Technologies helps to build applications as per their business specifications in the most efficient and cost effective manner."
KNOWARTH Technologies' Remote Infrastructure Management (RIMS) team focuses on improving the existing service levels via remote support by monitoring and managing the infrastructure, ensuring high uptime and high availability through proactive and reactive measures. KNOWARTH's one-stop-solution approach helps customers to conceptualize, design, develop, deploy and maintain their custom solutions at one place with lowest TCO.
About KNOWARTH Technologies
KNOWARTH Technologies is one of the fast growing Software Development Company with a strong commitment of Delivering Excellence. It is an IT technologies and consulting firm specialized in product development, IT services and software practices to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness of an Organization, with extensive experience in various verticals like telecom, healthcare, finance, insurance, media etc. For more info, visit: http://www.knowarth.com/
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.cioreview.com/
Contact
Pinakin Darji
***@knowarth.com
