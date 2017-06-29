 
News By Tag
* It Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


KNOWARTH receives recognition as one among the 20 Most IT Services Companies 2016

FREMONT, CA—Aug 19, 2016—KNOWARTH Technologies makes to the list of 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016 by CIOReview.
 
 
knowarth-logo_03
knowarth-logo_03
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
It Company

Industry:
Software

Location:
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
Services

AHMEDABAD, India - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- FREMONT, CA - KNOWARTH Technologies makes to the list of 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016 by CIOReview.

"We are proud to announce KNOWARTH Technologies as one among the 20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "KNOWARTH Technologies helps to build applications as per their business specifications in the most efficient and cost effective manner."

KNOWARTH Technologies' Remote Infrastructure Management (RIMS) team focuses on improving the existing service levels via remote support by monitoring and managing the infrastructure, ensuring high uptime and high availability through proactive and reactive measures. KNOWARTH's one-stop-solution approach helps customers to conceptualize, design, develop, deploy and maintain their custom solutions at one place with lowest TCO.

About KNOWARTH Technologies

KNOWARTH Technologies is one of the fast growing Software Development Company with a strong commitment of Delivering Excellence. It is an IT technologies and consulting firm specialized in product development, IT services and software practices to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness of an Organization, with extensive experience in various verticals like telecom, healthcare, finance, insurance, media etc. For more info, visit: http://www.knowarth.com/

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising IT Services Companies 2016" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.cioreview.com/

Contact
Pinakin Darji
***@knowarth.com
End
Source:KNOWARTH
Email:***@knowarth.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KNOWARTH Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share