Global VCSELs Market Expected to Witness 21.9% CAGR During 2016 – 2022

The global vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSELs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2016 - 2022. Among the various types, the gallium arsenide segment held the largest share in the global VCSELs market in 2015.

The advantages associated with VCSELs over conventional diodes are driving the growth of the global VCSELs market. The other drivers for the market include availability of cost-effective VCSELs and their rapid deployment for high volume applications.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vcsels-marketVCSELs offer reliability, high precision and efficiency in optical sensors based on scattering, transmission, absorption, self-mixing, reflection, interference, and others. For instance, VCSELs are universal in applications using reflective sensors and scattering or imaging techniques to perceive objects or moving objects. Greater precision has increased the adoption of VCSELs in medical applications, such as medical diagnostics and therapeutics, optical nerve stimulation, computed radiography imaging. Multi-element VCSEL arrays offers around 1 W of CW optical power, low facet power density while providing high wallplug efficiency. Owing to this, various applications including LiDAR, aerospace, night vision, illumination, and line-of-sight communication links operating at 3 Gbps and higher have observed increase in demand of VCSELs. Proximity is measured by transmitting light and sensing reflections from nearby objects. Superior power efficiency over LEDs has increase the adoption of VCSELs in proximity sensing applications, which is further fueling the growth of the market.The information and data in the publication "" represent the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. Top down approach has been used to calculate the global VCSELs market by material, color, application and geography. P&S Market Research analysts and consultants interact with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. The company bases its primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online and offline research.VCSELs have broad applications in bar code sensors; POF based home networking, atomic clock technology, and datacomm industry. The growth in these verticals is attributed to unique characteristic of VCSELs, such as high speed and low cost compared to LEDs. With significant lower cost, portability, high speed, power savings, chip scale atomic clocks (CSAC) can be introduced to extensive series of innovative applications. Additionally, VCSELs have been used extensively in the datacomm industry, owing to their high speed supporting capabilities such as 10/40/100 Gbps Ethernet, 16 Gbps FC data infrastructure links, thus boosting the growth of the market. Newer applications including chip-to-chip and board-to-board interfaces where density, data rates, and power limits are major constraints are deploying VCSELs, which is consequently fuelling the demand of VCSEL market. With increasing demand for high speed data network, the demand of VCSELs in-turn is expected to continue during the forecast period.