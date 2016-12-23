News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Living Realty Sends Christmas Gifts to Military Troops for Fifth Year in a Row
Share this: Christmas gifts were sent to military troops from Grand Living Realty for the holidays. #PalmCoast @GrandLivingReal
"This project was started five years ago when Flagler Beach resident Doug Beaven was stationed in Afghanistan and realized that many of the soldiers did not receive anything for Christmas," said Dolamore. "He emailed Patsy Moden, a real estate agent in our office, and she has coordinated the project with the Grand Haven Women's Club and the Grand Haven community ever since," he added.
The group has sent 25-30 boxes of goodies each year since 2011. Grand Living management, Lindsey Doamore and Jim Cullis, pay for all of the shipping costs. In 2013, the group had an American flag flown in their honor over the military base they sent the presents to, and received the flag to display.
Grand Living Realty opened its new modern office across the street from the main gate of the Grand Haven community on Colbert Lane earlier this year. The real estate center incorporates real estate services, real estate development and strategic alliances with Southern Title, Ameris Bank Mortgage Services, Austinterior & Accessories and Grand Haven Properties.
According to Dolamore, the real estate center concept is for customers to have a convenient one-stop location for all the primary residential real estate services. The real estate center also provides a vision of the lifestyle in Flagler County and Palm Coast, information on area master planned communities and an inviting atmosphere including a casual café and an art displays from local gallery Salvo Art Project.
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Dolamore and Jim Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management. Dolamore has over 30 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.grandhavenpalmcoast.com.
L to R Cindy Tetreault, Patsy Moden, Kim Wahl, Doris Dolamore
Contact
Grand Living Realty
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse